Lack of triggers, weak demand may keep power stocks under pressure

The transmission system must be rejigged to handle new types of power. At distribution level, discoms are registering lower losses and successful experiments like the privatisation of the Odisha discoms may lead to more privatisations. Net-net, multiple opportunities exist across the power value chain. But currently weak demand and excess supply could drag down earnings and valuations.

The Cabinet has approved the Shanti Bill (Sustainable Harnessing of Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India), which is a positive policy signal for developers, EPC, component manufacturers, opening the sector to private participation and capping vendor liability. It allows for up to 49 per cent private equity. Rationalising liability may revive a stalled nuclear capex cycle. Timelines are likely to be long, even if the Bill passes without substantial amendment.

Near-term economics are poor.

Nuclear tariffs at ₹6/kWh plus fuel compare badly with ₹4/kWh plus fuel for coal and ₹ 3/kWh plus charging power for battery energy storage systems or BESS. Nuclear currently accounts for 1.7 per cent of installed capacity, with CEA expecting only marginal increase to about 2 per cent by FY30. However, the government’s long term target of reaching 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 implies it could account for over 5 per cent of installed capacity. Nuclear won’t displace coal or BESS on tariff competitiveness, while being a strategic baseload option.

Currently, private players are restricted to EPC execution and component manufacturing, while ownership, fuel sourcing, fuel exploration, and plant operations remain with DAE/ NPCIL. The Shanti Bill allows up to 49 per cent equity by private players and limited participation across select nuclear activities.

Firms like NTPC, Tata Power, Jindal Nuclear, Reliance, and Adani Power are actively pursuing small module reactors or SMR.

NTPC targets 30GW via SMR to phase out old coal plants. Jindal Nuclear plans 18GW by CY47 using SMR, while Reliance has allocated $5.7 billion for energy, including nuclear, and Adani Power targets 30GW SMR to transition from coal. EPC firms, like L&T, BHEL, Power Mech, MTAR Technologies and Walchandnagar Industries, will support deployment.

Energy demand was 1,149BU (down 0.15 per cent Y-o-Y) during Apr-Nov’25 while peak demand was 243GW, down 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y. This was despite GDP growth at above 7 per cent. In the long-term, peak demand rose from 148GW in 2014 to 250GW in 2024. Overall, per capita consumption increased from 957kWh in FY14 to 1331kWh in FY23.