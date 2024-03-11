Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Laggards of 2023 scripting a rebound in 2024; Can the trend continue?

Borosil Renewable and EaseMyTrip can potentially rally up to 18% from present levels, while Adani Green and Epigral may consolidate, suggests technical charts.

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Web Exclusive Premium

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the Nifty 500 index had ended the calendar year 2023 with a substantial gain of 20.6 per cent, as many as 172 index constituents underperformed the underlying index, with 66 finishing the year on a negative note. A total of 15 stocks ended with losses in the range of 20 -73 per cent.

A refreshed look at the data, on the basis of YTD (Year-Till-Date) performance reveals that few of these laggards have seen a change in fortune and are in the process of scripting a rebound for the year 2024. 

For instance, stocks like Adani Green, Epigral,

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 12:ONGC, IRCTC, JSW Grp, DRL, Easy Trip Planners

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Downtrend on charts for Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma: Check key levels

RBI buying dollars via state-run banks amid persistent foreign inflows

Zydus Life hits new peak; m-cap hits Rs 1 trn as stock up 60% in 3 months

SBI shares fall nearly 2% after SC's verdict on electoral bonds details

This Tata Group stock has zoomed 210% in FY24; enters top 50 mcap list

These 2 Tata Group stocks can dip up to 16% in the near term, charts hint

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook stock market trading stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Borosil Adani Green Energy Easy Trip Planners Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon