Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions offload over ₹4,000 crore stake

Shares of Lodha Developers and Oberoi Realty declined on Tuesday as institutional investors offloaded significant stakes in the Mumbai-based realty majors.
Shares of Lodha ended 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,361 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where shares worth nearly ₹2,000 crore changed hands. Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty fell 3.15 per cent to ₹1,768 on the BSE, with trades amounting to nearly ₹2,100 crore.
According to investment banking sources, two institutional investors launched a “clean-up trade” in Lodha and Oberoi. The identities of the sellers could not be confirmed.
A clean-up trade refers to a transaction where an investor sells its entire holding in a company.
Block deals managed by Goldman Sachs
In the case of Oberoi, the investor aimed to offload about 11 million shares, or a 3 per cent stake, at a floor price of ₹1,753.2. For Lodha, around 9.8 million shares, or a 1 per cent stake, were put on the block at a floor price of ₹1,384.6.
Both block deals were handled by Goldman Sachs.
Valuation of real estate majors
Lodha Developers currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹1.35 trillion, while Oberoi Realty is valued at ₹64,200 crore.