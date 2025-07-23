Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions offload over ₹4,000 crore stake

Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions offload over ₹4,000 crore stake

Lodha Developers and Oberoi Realty see sharp stock declines as institutional investors execute block deals totalling over ₹4,000 crore in Mumbai realty firms

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Shares of Lodha ended 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,361 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Lodha Developers and Oberoi Realty declined on Tuesday as institutional investors offloaded significant stakes in the Mumbai-based realty majors.
 
Shares of Lodha ended 5.6 per cent lower at ₹1,361 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where shares worth nearly ₹2,000 crore changed hands. Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty fell 3.15 per cent to ₹1,768 on the BSE, with trades amounting to nearly ₹2,100 crore.
 
According to investment banking sources, two institutional investors launched a “clean-up trade” in Lodha and Oberoi. The identities of the sellers could not be confirmed. 
 
 
A clean-up trade refers to a transaction where an investor sells its entire holding in a company.

Block deals managed by Goldman Sachs 
In the case of Oberoi, the investor aimed to offload about 11 million shares, or a 3 per cent stake, at a floor price of ₹1,753.2. For Lodha, around 9.8 million shares, or a 1 per cent stake, were put on the block at a floor price of ₹1,384.6.
 
Both block deals were handled by Goldman Sachs.
 
Valuation of real estate majors 
Lodha Developers currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹1.35 trillion, while Oberoi Realty is valued at ₹64,200 crore.

