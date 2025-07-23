Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lodha Developers slips 6%; 1.57 million shares change hands on BSE

Lodha Developers slips 6%; 1.57 million shares change hands on BSE

Lodha Developers shares slipped 6.6 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹1,346.5 per share on the BSE amid large trades

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Lodha Developers shares slipped 6.6 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹1,346.5 per share on the BSE amid large trades. On BSE, at 9:56 AM, 1.57 million shares changed hands, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 14.23 million shares were traded. 
 
At 9:50 AM, Lodha Developers share price was trading 5.77 per cent lower at ₹1,359.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 0.13 per cent to 82,297.47. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,35,734.19 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at ₹1,534.25 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,036.
 

Lodha Developers block deal details

On NSE, 9.9 million shares changed hands in Lodha Developers through a block deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Reportedly, the floor price of the deal was set at ₹1384.6 per share. Buyers and Sellers for the transactions were not identified. 
 
The shareholding pattern on BSE shows that as of the June quarter of 2025, 0.77 per cent stake was held by mutual funds and 1.42 per cent by insurance companies. Among foreign investors, New World Fund Inc held a 4.37 per cent stake, and Gqg Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held a 1.11 per cent stake. Promoter holding stood at 71.9 per cent as of June 2025. 

Besides, Lodha Developers' board will consider Q1 results on Saturday, July 26, 2025. 

Lodha Developers Q1FY26 updates

The company's overall collections saw a healthy 7 per cent uptick to ₹2,880 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹2,690 crore in the same quarter last year. While net debt remained well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt-to-equity, it rose by ₹1,100 crore sequentially.
 
That apart, the realty firm recently acquired five land parcels in the Mumbai region, Pune, and Bengaluru during the June quarter to develop housing projects with a total revenue potential of ₹22,700 crore.
 
The company did not mention whether these land parcels were acquired outright or whether it entered into a partnership with landowners. Lodha Developers, erstwhile Macrotech Developers, acquired 10 land parcels during the last fiscal year to develop housing projects with a total sales value of ₹23,700 crore, as it seeks to expand business amid strong demand.
 

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

