close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lupin extends gain, hits 52-wk high post Q4 results; surges 20% in 1 month

Analysts believe the stock is factoring margin recovery and certain niche launches in the US.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Lupin

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Lupin hit a 52-week high of Rs 796.55, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade, extending its gain post January-March quarter (Q4FY23) results. The stock of pharmaceutical company surpassed its previous high of Rs 788.90, touched on December 23, 2022.
In past one month, Lupin has seen its market price surge 20 per cent, as compared to 4 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. Last week, Lupin posted a 12 per cent year on year (YoY) rise in sales for Q4FY23, and a profit after tax of Rs 242.4 crore as against a loss of Rs 511.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The revenue growth came from a strong API business performance along with US and domestic market sales growth. In Q4FY22 Lupin had posted a loss due to rising costs, price erosion in the US and impairment expense of Rs 126.7 crore for US-based Gavis.

Also Read

Brokerages downgrade Lupin post weak Q3; see up to 17% downside

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

Lupin Pharma launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Adani Group shares trade weak in a firm market; decline up to 5%

DLF rallies 5%; hits multi-year high on healthy March quarter results

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Avenue Supermarts slips 5% on subdued Q4 operational performance

Tata Motors surges 4%; hits over 6-year high on strong Q4 earnings

The results beat street estimates as analysts had mostly expected the company to post a 7-8 per cent rise in revenues riding on the US business (bowel drug) and sequential improvement in the domestic market.
Lupin delivered a better-than-expected Q4FY23 performance, led by healthy sales growth across segments and some benefits from the PLI scheme. The potential approval for g-Spiriva is further delayed by a few months due to certain information requests from the USFDA.
However, currently Lupin was trading well above brokerages target price set post Q4 earnings.
Profitability has been improving for the past three quarters. However, even after factoring in potential business prospects from a niche launch like gSpiriva, the return ratio would be just 10 per cent. Moreover, the current valuation more than adequately prices in the upside in earnings over FY23-25, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in result update. The brokerage firm has ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 per share.
Analysts at ICICI Securities maintain HOLD rating due to sensitivity of margin recovery on few US launches, ongoing cost rationalisation that is yet to bring sustainable cost reduction, and weak return ratios. The brokerage firm values the stock at Rs 740.
Lupin plans to strengthen the biosimilars portfolio, especially in the EU and US. Change in mix towards complex products and with expense optimisation to improve margin profile. Exploring both organic and inorganic opportunities in different therapies for domestic formulations are key triggers, the brokerage firm said.
Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher believe Lupin’s recovery in US sales will be gradual and may hinge on timely niche launches. The key launch gSpiriva further got delayed by 3-6 months. The stock is factoring margin recovery and certain niche launches in US. The stock was trading above brokerage firm target price of Rs 730 per share.

Lupin

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Lupin Q4 Results Market trends stock market trading Pharma stocks

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Group shares trade weak in a firm market; decline up to 5%

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

DLF rallies 5%; hits multi-year high on healthy March quarter results

DLF
3 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Avenue Supermarts slips 5% on subdued Q4 operational performance

DMart Q4 net profit rises 21.4% at Rs 203 crore but margins remain weak
3 min read

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman eyes to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Missed opportunity: India far behind in race for electronics exports to US

electronics, TECH, SMARTPHONES, mobiles, manufacturing, robotics, automation, ai, technology
3 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

stocks
7 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex near day's high, up 300 pts; Nifty tests 18,400

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Careful sector, stock selection warranted in Indian market: M Raychaudhuri

MANISHI RAYCHAUDHURI, Head, Asia Pacific equity research, BNP Paribas
5 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon