Lupin Pharma launches Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets in US

Limited, a global pharmaceutical company, has announced the launch of Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg, and 120 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Latuda Tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. filed this update with the Bombay Stock Exchange. It issued a press release informing the public of the same.

The generic equivalent of Latuda tablets has been launched in the US markets. Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, 20 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg (RLD Latuda) had estimated annual sales of $4.2 billion in the US, according to the press release.

The filing is in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India. It has operations in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific, among other regions of the world.

The stock is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At 2 pm on Tuesday, Lupin's stock was trading on the NSE for Rs 669. According to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange, has a total market capitalisation of Rs 30,476 crore.