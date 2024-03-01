Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

M&M hits new high on strong Feb auto sales; soars 20% in 1 month

The company reported a healthy 24 per cent YoY growth in total auto sales at 72,923 vehicles for the month of February 2024.

M&M XUV400
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a new high of Rs 1,974.60, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the company reporting a healthy 24 per cent growth in total auto sales at 72,923 vehicles for the month of February 2024. The company had sold 58,801 vehicles in the same month last year.

However, total tractor sales declined 16 per cent to 21,672 units in last month, against 25,791 units sold in February 2023. In the export market, the company sold 1551 tractors, a growth of 32 per cent over last year.

The management

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Auto sales up 9% in August, PV inventory at an all-time high: FADA

Auto retail sales up 9% in H1FY24; PVs, three-wheelers steal the show

CG Power surges 11% as JV to set up Rs 7,600-cr semiconductor unit

Stocks to watch: Paytm, Tata Group, Airtel, Biocon, Suven, Vedanta, L&T

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty near 22200; Tata Steel, L&T lead

F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on UBL for March series

Turning cautious: Retracing market volatility in February, shows data

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra auto stocks Buzzing stocks Auto sales stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon