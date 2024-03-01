M&M hits new high on strong Feb auto sales; soars 20% in 1 month

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a new high of Rs 1,974.60, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the company reporting a healthy 24 per cent growth in total auto sales at 72,923 vehicles for the month of February 2024. The company had sold 58,801 vehicles in the same month last year.

However, total tractor sales declined 16 per cent to 21,672 units in last month, against 25,791 units sold in February 2023. In the export market, the company sold 1551 tractors, a growth of 32 per cent over last year.

The management