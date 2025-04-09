Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market correction halts MF asset gains; average AUM dips 1.7% in Q4

Market correction halts MF asset gains; average AUM dips 1.7% in Q4

Average quarterly AUM fell 1.7 per cent in Q4

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality’ theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value’ theme.

The mark-to-market impact of MF AUM was cushioned to an extent by fresh investments. Investors poured in a net ₹2.3 trillion into MF schemes in the first two months of Q4.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The sharp correction in the equity market that started in September 2024 halted a 10-quarter streak of asset growth for mutual funds (MFs) in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25). 
Assets under management (AUM) of MFs fell from ₹68.6 trillion in the previous quarter to ₹67.4 trillion in Q4FY25, a decline of 1.7 per cent. 
MF assets fluctuate on the basis of two key factors: net inflows and outflows and the mark-to-market impact of market movements on underlying assets. 
With 54 per cent of MF AUM invested in domestic equity-oriented schemes (active and passive) as of February, equity market performance significantly influenced total AUM. 
 
Solution-oriented and hybrid schemes that allocated a portion of their portfolios to equities have amplified this effect.

Also Read

Arunish Chawla

DIPAM to urge mutual funds to include PSU stocks in their portfolios

mutual fund, large cap, fund houses, fund

Kotak's Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight Index Fund: Here's all you need to know

Premiummf, micro finance, mutual fund

With an eye on SIF foray, PMS, AIFs queue up for mutual fund licence

mf, micro finance, mutual fund

Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund; check details

Whatsapp

HDFC Mutual Fund leverages WhatsApp to ease online investment process

The benchmark Nifty 50, which declined 0.6 per cent and 5.9 per cent in the first two months of Q4 respectively, however, recovered much of the losses in March to end the quarter 0.5 per cent lower.  
The average value of Nifty 50 was 23,110 in Q4, down 5.1 per cent from Q3. 
 
The mark-to-market impact of MF AUM was cushioned to an extent by fresh investments. Investors poured in a net ₹2.3 trillion into MF schemes in the first two months of Q4. 
While inflow data for March is yet to be released, MFs’ equity-buying data indicates a decline in net equity fund investments for the third consecutive month. 
MFs deployed a net ₹12,622 crore in the equity market during the month compared to a net buying of ₹48,000 crore in February and ₹57,650 crore in January, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India data. 
Net investments in active equity schemes stood at ₹29,303 crore in February and ₹39,687 crore in January. In comparison, the December inflow was ₹41,156 crore. 
At the fund house level, SBI, ICICI Prudential and HDFC remained the top three fund houses in terms of AUM.  
SBI reported a quarterly average AUM of ₹10.7 trillion in Q4, down 3.7 per cent from the previous quarter. ICICI Prudential’s quarterly average AUM grew 0.6 per cent to ₹8.8 trillion, while that of HDFC declined 1.7 per cent to ₹7.7 trillion.

More From This Section

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock markets slide resumes as Trump's reciprocal tariffs take effect

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG stocks gain as RBI cuts FY26 inflation est; GCPL, HUL rise up to 2%

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS Q4 Preview: IT major to post muted revenue growth, margin gains likely

Sebi

Sebi clarifies regulatory framework for Specialized Investment Funds

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Sebi sets up high-level committee to review conflict of interest provisions

Topics : Mutual Funds assets under management stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEGT vs RR Live Score UpdateLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon