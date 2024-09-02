Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi advises exchanges to be more discerning on SME IPOs

Market regulator Sebi advises exchanges to be more discerning on SME IPOs

His comments come at a time when the market capitalisation of SMEs have surged to Rs 2 trillion and the segment is seeing heightened investor frenzy to secure subscriptions during IPOs

Ashwani Bhatia whole-time member, Sebi

Ashwani Bhatia whole-time member, Sebi

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Exchanges and the market ecosystem should learn to say ‘no’ when it comes to the listing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Ashwani Bhatia, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), amidst concerns of manipulation and fraudulent practices in the sector.

His comments come at a time when the market capitalisation of SMEs has surged to Rs 2 trillion and the segment is seeing heightened investor frenzy to secure subscriptions during initial public offerings (IPOs).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bhatia highlighted the lack of due diligence from auditors and the market ecosystem, leading to inadequate checks and balances.

"Nobody is saying no to SME listings, even when they inflate their balance sheets. The auditors should be good doctors—don’t give them steroids when they can survive on paracetamol," he said at the Financing 3.0 Summit of CII.

Bhatia urged SMEs to explore other funding opportunities through alternative funds before considering listing.

“Instead of coming straight to IPO, a better way is to go to angel investors. Grow there for a while and then come to the exchanges,” he suggested.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Gala Precision Engineering IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening

markets, share market

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 02: Markets post record close; Sensex tops 82,550, Nifty near 25,300

IPO market

Premier Energy IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

equity trading volumes, share market

The Anup Engg stock rises 4%, hits 52-week high on pact with Graham Corp

GSPL

Gujarat State Petronet rebounds 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 47% in 11 days


Sebi-registered alternative investment funds (AIFs) have raised Rs 1,169 crore for SME financing, with Rs 735 crore already deployed.

At the same conference, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said that the exchanges have taken cognisance of the issues in SME listings.

“We will maintain the balance and a stricter guideline is expected. Not all SMEs are doing good," said Chauhan.

The market regulator has of late turned strict towards the surveillance of SMEs and issued orders against firms found to be using the route to allegedly siphon off funds, inflate prices through fictitious transactions, or promoters who are using the avenue to offload stake.

Also Read

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Discount brokers may hike rates soon to offset impact of regulatory changes

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Single filing with exchange to be reality very soon: Sebi chief Buch

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Buch continued to draw salary from ICICI while at Sebi, alleges Congress

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri, Buch

Conflict of interest: Buch drew salary from ICICI while at Sebi, says Congress

ICICI Bank

Why Sebi is facing criticism over ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank merger

Topics : SEBI IPOs Markets Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon