Market regulator Sebi advises exchanges to be more discerning on SME IPOs

Exchanges and the market ecosystem should learn to say ‘no’ when it comes to the listing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said Ashwani Bhatia, whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), amidst concerns of manipulation and fraudulent practices in the sector.

His comments come at a time when the market capitalisation of SMEs has surged to Rs 2 trillion and the segment is seeing heightened investor frenzy to secure subscriptions during initial public offerings (IPOs).

Bhatia highlighted the lack of due diligence from auditors and the market ecosystem, leading to inadequate checks and balances.

"Nobody is saying no to SME listings, even when they inflate their balance sheets. The auditors should be good doctors—don’t give them steroids when they can survive on paracetamol," he said at the Financing 3.0 Summit of CII.

Bhatia urged SMEs to explore other funding opportunities through alternative funds before considering listing.

“Instead of coming straight to IPO, a better way is to go to angel investors. Grow there for a while and then come to the exchanges,” he suggested.

Sebi-registered alternative investment funds (AIFs) have raised Rs 1,169 crore for SME financing, with Rs 735 crore already deployed.

At the same conference, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said that the exchanges have taken cognisance of the issues in SME listings.

“We will maintain the balance and a stricter guideline is expected. Not all SMEs are doing good," said Chauhan.

The market regulator has of late turned strict towards the surveillance of SMEs and issued orders against firms found to be using the route to allegedly siphon off funds, inflate prices through fictitious transactions, or promoters who are using the avenue to offload stake.