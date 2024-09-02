Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gala Precision Engineering IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening

Gala Precision Engineering IPO fully subscribed within minutes of opening

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 503-529 per share for its Rs 168-crore initial public offering (IPO)

ipo market listing share market

Gala Precision Engineering is a precision component manufacturer of technical springs like disc & strip springs (DSS); coil & spiral springs (CSS) and Special Fastening Solution (SFS).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Gala Precision Engineering got fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Monday.
The initial share sale received bids for 47,77,444 shares against 22,23,830 shares on offer, reflecting 2.15 times subscription, as per NSE data till 11:21 hours.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) garnered 3.15 times subscription while the quota for non institutional investors got subscribed 2.54 times.
The initial share sale will conclude on September 4.
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 503-529 per share for its Rs 168-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 25.58 lakh equity shares worth Rs 135.34 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.16 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 32.58 crore by promoter group entities and individual shareholders. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 168 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 529.

More From This Section

markets, share market

Stock Market Highlights, Sept 02: Markets post record close; Sensex tops 82,550, Nifty near 25,300

equity trading volumes, share market

The Anup Engg stock rises 4%, hits 52-week high on pact with Graham Corp

GSPL

Gujarat State Petronet rebounds 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 47% in 11 days

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Single filing with exchange to be reality very soon: Sebi chief Buch

Dr Reddy's

Dr Reddy's declines 3% after China's regulator bans import of ADHD drug

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for setting up a new facility at Vallam-Vadagal, SIPCOT, Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing high tensile fasteners and hex bolts; purchase of equipment, plant and machinery at Wada, Palghar in Maharashtra; payment of debt and general corporate purposes.
Gala Precision Engineering is a precision component manufacturer of technical springs like disc & strip springs (DSS); coil & spiral springs (CSS) and Special Fastening Solution (SFS).
The company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier 1 and channel partners; used in sectors like renewable energy, including wind turbine and hydropower plants, various industrial sectors such as electrical, off-highway equipment, infrastructure and general engineering, mobility segments such as automotive and railways.
PL Capital Markets Pvt Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

VFX company Identical Brains files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge

IPO market

Premier Energy IPO listing prediction: Will strong GMP fuel 100% returns?

IPO

Lights, Camera, IPO: VFX firm Identical Brains Studios files DRHP; details

Top-IPOs-2023_2

Bazaar Style IPO: Subscription soars on Day 2, GMP up 20%; should you bid?

IPO, shares, company, firms, market

ECOS Mobility IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gains

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon