Single filing with exchange to be reality very soon: Sebi chief Buch

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Capital markets regulator Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Monday said a single disclosure by listed companies on one stock exchange will soon be automatically uploaded on the other bourse.
This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently proposed sweeping changes to disclosure as well as listing requirements by listed companies based on recommendations from a committee led by S K Mohanty, former whole-time member of Sebi.
Speaking at a CII event, Sebi chairperson said, "a single filing with the exchange will be a reality very soon".
As part of the proposed changes, a filing made on one exchange will automatically collate on the other exchange, she said.
Additionally, Buch said soon investors will be able to start SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) with as low as Rs 250 per month.

"We are on the way of Rs 250 SIP becoming a reality," she said.
Buch avoided commenting on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), but said there are regulations simplifying such entities.
"If I utter a word on REITs, I will be accused of conflict of interest," she added.
The remarks came as US short-seller Hindenburg Research raised questions about a potential conflict of interest involving Buch and private equity major Blackstone.
Her husband Dhaval Buch is a senior advisor with Blackstone, a major player in the REIT space. However, the couple refuted the allegations.
Also, Hindenburg alleged that Sebi's recent amendments to REIT regulations 2014 favoured a specific financial conglomerate, which Sebi denied.
The Sebi chief highlighted plans to make IPO documents available in multiple languages to remove language barriers and increase investor awareness. Also, she emphasised on the importance of the inclusion.
Additionally, she said that creating capital for the industry and wealth creation for the citizens of the country are two very important areas of the regulator.
Buch stressed on the need of adoption of technology in markets, complexity of the market (right product for the right person) and co-creation with the industry.
On co-creation, Buch said, "It is not because that regulator is magnanimous, it's out of sheer necessity, which will actually serve the market".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

