close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Market regulator Sebi penalises former audiitors of CG Power for violations

India's market regulator penalised two former auditors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Thursday for rule violations, according to an order published on the regulator's website.

Reuters
sebi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's market regulator penalised two former auditors of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd on Thursday for rule violations, according to an order published on the regulator's website.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) levied a penalty of 500,000 rupees each on the auditors, Chaturvedi & Shah, and K. K. Mankeshwar & Co.

In its order, the regulator held that instead of working in the interest of the shareholders of CG Power, the auditors "facilitated the scheme of cleaning up the books of accounts of CG Power".

And that despite being aware of the irregularities and misstatements in the financial statements of CG Power, the auditors "certified the books as true and fair".

 

 

Also Read

NFRA imposes fine, bans auditors for misconduct in audit of DHFL branches

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth

Market regulator Sebi plans to streamline disclosure framework

MFs, AMCs get more time to submit applications for empanelment of auditors

Market regulator Sebi plans simplified BRSR, ESG rating regulations

Overnight rates stay above repo as banks borrow before VRRR maturity

Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

Hotel stocks in demand: Lemon Tree, Oriental, Kamat Hotels surge up to 10%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI CG power auditors

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Overnight rates stay above repo as banks borrow before VRRR maturity

banks
2 min read
Premium

Market correction has made valuations more palatable: Jiten Doshi

Jiten Doshi
5 min read

Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

footwear
3 min read

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

sensex, BSE
5 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

footwear
3 min read

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

ITC
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon