Markets slip on FPI selling, year-end listlessness; Sensex down 346 points

Indian equities declined on Monday amid year-end listlessness and foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, which weighed on sentiment. The Sensex ended the session at 84,696, down 346 points, or 0.4 per cent. The Nifty closed at 25,926, down 100 points, or 0.4 per cent. The Sensex posted its fourth consecutive decline and the Nifty its third. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 1.8 trillion to Rs 472 trillion.
What is driving investor caution in December?
The lack of clarity on any positive breakthrough in India-US trade talks has made investors cautious, leading them to sell on every rise after the benchmark indices hit new intraday highs in December. FPI selling amid rupee depreciation has also weighed on sentiment. Foreign investors were net sellers of Rs 2,760 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 2,644 crore.
What are the next triggers for markets?
The market appears short on catalysts for further upside, with investors largely in holiday mode, signalling a potential consolidation phase in the near term. “While the outlook for 2026 remains constructive, attention is expected to shift towards upcoming Q3 earnings and clarity on the US trade agreement. In an environment of global trade anxiety and a weakening rupee, investors are likely to favour large-cap stocks for their relative safety and stronger earnings visibility,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.
From here, corporate results for the December quarter and positive news on the India-US trade deal are expected to provide fresh triggers for market gains.
How broad-based was the sell-off?
Market breadth was weak, with 2,831 stocks declining and 1,495 advancing.
What were the key drags on the Sensex?
Four-fifths of Sensex stocks declined. Reliance Industries fell 0.8 per cent amid news reports that the Union government is seeking $30 billion in compensation in an arbitration case. Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the other major drags on the Sensex.