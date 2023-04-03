close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Extending gains to the third day, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.30 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 17,398.05 points

Press Trust of India
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled with gains for the third straight session on Monday, helped by buying in auto, banking and capital goods shares despite a spike in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 114.92 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 59,106.44 points with 22 of its components end- ing in the green and eight clos- ing lower. It moved in a range of 58,793.08 points to 59,204.82 points during intra-day trade.

Extending gains to the third day, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 38.30 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 17,398.05 points. As many as 32 Nifty shares closed with gains while 18 stocks declined. 

Chart
 
In the last three sessions, Sensex has risen by 1,492 points or 2.51 per cent while Nifty has gained 446 points or 2.9 per cent.

While gains in auto, capital goods and banking and finan- cials shares supported the uptrend, selling in IT, FMCG and metal shares restricted the gains in the key indices.

On the other hand, manufacturing activities in India touched a three-month high in March boosted by faster expansion in new orders and output amid demand resilience and easing of cost pressures, according to a monthly survey.

Also Read

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

3 reasons why Sensex rallied 1,181 pts Friday to hit fresh 1-year high

Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs

Will the rally in the broader markets continue?

From banks to IT, analysts bet on these sectors as markets hit record highs

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Rs 414 cr paid to 34,497 Karvy clients from NSE's investor protection fund

Property market steady in Jan-Mar; housing sales up 1%: Knight Frank

Topics : Sensex | Nifty | Indian markets

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IPO of Avalon Technologies subscribed 3% on first day of issue

IPOs
1 min read
Premium

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
3 min read

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

road financing
2 min read

KPIT shares plunge 12.5% after JPMorgan report takes 'underweight' call

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets, nse, National stock exchange
1 min read

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Oil, OMCs, Oil rig, Fuel, Indian Oil, Hindustan OIL, Bharat Petroleum, Petrol, Gas, LPG, Oil drilling, block, basin
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Should you subscribe to Avalon Tech IPO? Here's what brokerages recommend

Initial public offerings, IPOs, stock market, investors
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Crude oil can hit $100 a barrel if production cuts continue: Analysts

Brent crude
4 min read

Sensex ends choppy day 115 pts up, Nifty near 17,400; OMC, gas stocks slide

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon