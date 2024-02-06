Markets pricing in 400 seats for NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Analysts

The markets are already pricing in a victory for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming general elections later this year, and expect the alliance to achieve its 400-seat target, suggest market analysts.

The BJP, analysts said, already had a big boost ahead of the 2024 national elections in December 2023 itself, winning assembly elections in three key states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh), while Congress won Telangana.



“The 400-seat target for the NDA (in the general elections) now seems to be par for the course, and the markets are already pricing this in. There is not much