Markets pricing NDA win in LS polls; eyeing budget proposals now: Analysts

The markets are already pricing in a victory for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming general elections, and expect the alliance to achieve its 400-seat target, suggest analysts.





More than the outcome of the elections, the markets, analysts believe, are eyeing the (full) Union Budget proposals for fiscal 2024 – 25 (FY25) that the new government is likely to present in June/July this year.

The election outcome, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is no longer 'far-fetched'