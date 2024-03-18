Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Markets pricing NDA win in LS polls; eyeing budget proposals now: Analysts

The NDA, experts believe, already had a big boost ahead of the 2024 national elections in Dec2023, winning assembly elections in three key states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh),

Elections and markets
Web Exclusive Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The markets are already pricing in a victory for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming general elections, and expect the alliance to achieve its 400-seat target, suggest analysts.

More than the outcome of the elections, the markets, analysts believe, are eyeing the (full) Union Budget proposals for fiscal 2024 – 25 (FY25) that the new government is likely to present in June/July this year.

ALSO READ: Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public: See full list

The election outcome, said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is no longer 'far-fetched'

Also Read

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Global funds are beginning to pay more attention to India: Chris Wood

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

India market-cap to hit $10tn by 2030; sharp run near-term risk: Chris Wood

Markets may ignore West Asia events till there's no invasion: Chris Wood

Sell Nifty on rallies amid likely downtrend, stop-loss placed below 21,850

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Torrent Power, HAL, Lupin, Railtel, KPI Green

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in pre-open

Markets to remain volatile amid US Fed rate decision speculations: Analysts

FPIs infuse over Rs 40,000 cr in Indian equities on strong economic growth

Topics : Narendra Modi Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Indian elections stock market trading Indian equity markets Markets Sensex Nifty market valuation Nifty50 CHRISTOPHER WOOD BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon