Markets set to implement common contract note framework this week

After multiple extensions over the past year, the Indian markets are set to implement the common contract note (CCN) framework this week—a move expected to benefit foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and other institutional players and seen streamlining trade settlements.

A contract note serves as a formal record of transactions, detailing the number of shares, price, brokerage charges, taxes, and other key information. Currently, brokers issue separate contract notes for each exchange, even for the same order, often leading to differences in pricing.

Under the new system, a single weighted average price (WAP) will be calculated for orders executed across both