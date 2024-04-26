Business Standard
Markets wrong in hoping worst of geopolitical crisis is over: Chris Wood

In its recent GREED & fear note Wood said, in the base case, it expects the Russia-Ukraine conflict to continue in the months leading US presidential election in November.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Global financial markets are wrong in hoping that the worst of the geopolitical flare ups such as the Iran – Israel conflict, and the Russia – Ukraine war is over, wrote Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his recent note to investors GREED & fear.

While most investors and media are focused on Fed policy and the 'endless chatter' of US Fed governors, Wood believes the news flow in the financial sphere pales into complete insignificance compared with the tectonic shifts going on in geopolitics.

“GREED & fear gets the sense that markets are currently hoping
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

