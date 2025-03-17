Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki shares gain 2% on hiking vehicle price by 4%; check details

The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model. Some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market, as per the filing

maruti suzuki arena

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki shares gained 2.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 11,755.65 per share in Tuesday's trade. The buying in the stock came after the company announced to raise price of its cars from April, 2025.
 
Around 12:11 PM, Maruti Suzuki share price was up 0.14 per cent at Rs 11,524.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 74,199.35. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,62,342.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 13,675 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 10,725 per share.
 
 
The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model. Some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market, as per the filing.
 
"In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the Company has pianned to increase the prices of its cars from April, 2025. The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model," the filing red.  

This move follows a trend of price increases across the Indian automotive sector, as manufacturers grapple with escalating production costs. In December 2024, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and JSW MG Motor all announced price hikes to offset rising input costs.
 
Maruti Suzuki’s planned April hike follows a previous increase at the start of the year. Meanwhile, M&M and JSW MG Motor implemented price increases of up to 3 per cent from January 2025, with Hyundai also making similar adjustments – increasing prices by up to Rs 25,000.
 
The latest price revisions are driven by a sharp rise in costs for key raw materials, including aluminium, zinc, and rubber, as earlier reported by Business Standard.  ALSO READ: NACL stock soars 60% in 4 days on Coromandel's plan to buy majority stake
 
According to Bloomberg data at the end of 2024 showed aluminium prices surging by 10.6 per cent year-on-year, while rubber had seen an even steeper rise of 26.8 per cent. These cost pressures have significantly impacted automakers’ production expenses.
 
In the past one year, Maruti Suzuki shares have lost 0.76 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1.4 per cent. 
 

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading MARKETS TODAY

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

