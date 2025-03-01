Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki vehicle sales rise marginally to 199,400 units in February

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a marginal year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,99,400 units in February.

The company sold a total of 1,97,471 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,60,791 units last month as compared with 1,60,271 units in the year-ago month, a marginal year-on-year growth, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,226 units as against 14,782 units in same month last year.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose to 72,942 units as compared to 71,627 units in the year-ago month.

 

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Jimny clocked sales of 65,033 units last month as compared to 61,234 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco were at 11,493 units last month as against 12,147 units in February 2024, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,710 units as against 3,126 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 25,021 units as compared to 28,927 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

