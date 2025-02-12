Business Standard

Here're carmakers embroiled in $6 billion of tax disputes in India

Income tax and excise disputes make up the bulk of $694 million worth of demands faced by SUV-maker Mahindra & Mahindra

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's local unit, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, is fighting disputes worth $1.2 billion mainly with the tax and excise authorities. | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Carmakers and local authorities in India are embroiled in $6 billion worth of tax disputes spanning years of scrutiny by the income tax, customs and excise departments.

Here are some of the biggest of those disputes, based on a Reuters analysis of the companies' latest financial disclosures. 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is disputing $2.4 billion in tax demands, of which about $2 billion is with the income tax department. Other major tax claims have been made by the excise and state authorities, with some dating back to the early 1990s.

 

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

German automaker Volkswagen's local unit, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, is fighting disputes worth $1.2 billion mainly with the tax and excise authorities. This excludes India's recent $1.4 billion import tax demand of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Income tax and excise disputes make up the bulk of $694 million worth of demands faced by SUV-maker Mahindra & Mahindra.

Hyundai Motor India

South Korea's Hyundai Motor is disputing close to $490 million of demands, of which about $167 million is from customs tax authorities, making it among the highest customs tax demands from carmakers in the country.

Honda Motor

Japan's Honda Motor is battling tax disputes of $323 million, with income tax demands making up about 90% of the issue.

Toyota Motor

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp is disputing $272 million of tax demands, mainly by the income tax and excise authorities.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

