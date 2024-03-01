Sensex (    %)
                        
Max, Fortis, Apollo: Why are hospital stocks bleeding in a firm market?

In a PIL filed by an NGO, the petitioner has urged for rates of fees chargeable from the patients in line with the Clinical Establishment Rules, 2012

Apollo Hospitals
Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Stocks of hospital/healthcare companies have taken a beating in the last two trading sessions. Max Healthcare, one of the largest hospital chains of India, has tanked 16 per cent in just two days till Friday’s intraday deals. Whereas the biggest hospital chain, Apollo Hospitals had slipped 4.7 per cent during this period. 

Medanta’s parent firm Global Health and Fortis Hospitals also took the beating for the second straight day as the stocks of the companies were trading about 6 per cent below the highs seen on Wednesday. Overall, the healthcare index on the Nifty was down by 0.7 per cent in

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

