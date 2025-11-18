Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Max Healthcare shares rise 2% after Q2 results; JM Fin upgrades rating

Max Healthcare shares rise 2% after Q2 results; JM Fin upgrades rating

JM Financial upgraded the stock to an 'Add' rating after the company reported a 74 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit

Max Healthcare Institute share price

Max Healthcare Institute

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. rose over 2 per cent on Tuesday as analysts remained constructive after the company reported a 74 per cent jump in its September quarter profit
 
The hospital's stock rose as much as 2.05 per cent during the day to ₹1,144.6 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 12 this year. The Max Healthcare stock pared gains to trade 0.2 per cent higher at ₹1,123 apiece, compared to a 0.34 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:58 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 1.9 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 0.3 per cent this year, compared to a 9.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Max Healthcare has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.09 trillion.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Max Healthcare Q2 results 

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 74.34 per cent jump in net profit to ₹491.30 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared with ₹281.81 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.07 per cent to ₹2,135.47 crore, up from ₹1,707.46 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Ebitda per bed rose to ₹73.4 lakh, up from ₹71.2 lakh in Q2 FY25 and ₹68.5 lakh in Q1 FY26. Bed occupancy stood at 77 per cent for the quarter, while Occupied Bed Days increased 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

