Sensex (-0.34%)
69316.52 -234.51
Nifty (-0.11%)
20883.40 -23.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.16%)
44485.35 -70.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.17%)
6742.70 -11.20
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
46939.05 -158.50
Heatmap

Max Healthcare up 9% in one week post Lucknow-based Sahara Hospital buyout

On December 8, Max Healthcare said it entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 550 bedded Sahara Hospital, Lucknow.

Max Healthcare

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute (MHIL) hit a new peak at Rs 717.65, as they gained nearly 3 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.08 per cent at 69,495 at 09:41 AM.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The stock of private healthcare provider was quoting higher for the fifth straight day. In past one week, the stock has rallied 9 per cent after the company entered into a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 550 bedded Sahara Hospital, Lucknow. In past one week, the benchmark index was up 0.14 per cent.

On December 8, MHIL announced the execution of binding Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Starlit Medical Centre Private Limited (Starlit) for an enterprise value of Rs 940 crore through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Crosslay Remedies Limited (CRL).

Starlit had entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Sahara India Medical Institute for purchase of Healthcare Undertaking consisting of 550 bedded Sahara Hospital, Lucknow, on a slump sale basis, MHIL said in an exchange filing.

CRL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MHIL, which owns and operates Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali and Max Medical Centre, Noida. This acquisition marks Max Healthcare’s entry into Lucknow, one of the fastest growing cities of Uttar Pradesh, the company said.

Considering the performance of Medanta and Apollo Hospital (APHS) in Lucknow, the brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) assumes MHIL to achieve EBITDA margin of 30 per cent over the next 12-18 months.

With this acquisition, MHIL has entered one of the promising cities from the healthcare perspective. Additionally, under-penetrated healthcare infrastructure in Central/Eastern UP and Bihar would aid the scale-up of hospital even faster, MOFSL said.

The brokerage firm raises its earnings estimate by 3 per cent for FY25 to factor in the addition of business from Sahara Hospital. “We expect a CAGR of 19 per cent/23 per cent in EBITDA/PAT over FY23-25 for MAX on the back of an 8 per cent CAGR in ARPOB, bed addition as well as improved occupancy at existing hospitals,” MOFSL said.

Also Read

Sahara-Sebi refund account may be transferred to govt, says report

Sahara refund process begins: How to claim, eligibility and other details

From Lambretta to Aamby Valley Project: The rise and fall of Subrata Roy

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Go Long on Nifty around 20,700 as trend remains bullish, says HDFC Sec

Nifty Auto to consolidate in near-term; Nifty IT may correct, show charts

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Laurus Labs, Axis Bank, SRF, KIOCL, CGDs, BoB

MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts, Nifty below 20,850; TCS, Axis Bk dip 2%

3 PE firms offload 7.9% in Mankind; Motisons Jewellers IPO to open Dec 18




Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Max Healthcare Healthcare sector

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon