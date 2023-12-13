Stock market LIVE updates: Asian indices mixed ahead of US Fed outcome

Stock market LIVE updates: Better-than-expected growth in the October Industrial Production data, coupled with lower-than-anticipated rise in November retail (CPI) inflation may lend support to domestic equities on Wednesday.

However, nervousness ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outcome, due later tonight, may keep the markets volatile in the later half of the session.

At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 21,073, up 50 points.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Nikkei and ASX 200 were trading up to 0.6 per cent higher, while Kospi and Hang Seng were down 0.3 per cent each.

Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.46 per cent, while the Dow gained 0.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.70 per cent after November inflation came in-line with expectations.