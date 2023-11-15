From Lambretta to Aamby Valley Project: The rise and fall of Subrata Roy

Subrata Roy , chief of the Sahara Group, passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest after a prolonged illness. He was 75. Having created a huge business empire across retail, real estate and financial services sectors, Roy was at the centre of a huge controversy. He faced multiple regulatory and legal battles in connection with his group firms, accused of circumventing regulations to create multi-level marketing schemes.

According to a company statement, Roy was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated.





He passed away at the hospital at 10:30 pm on Tuesday due to a cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension and diabetes, the statement added.

"It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon'ble 'Saharasri' Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Pariwar," the group statement read.

The statement called him an inspirational leader and visionary and said, "His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar. Saharasri ji was a guiding force, a mentor, and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege to work alongside him."

Subrata Roy: The rise and fall of 'Saharasri'

Roy was born in Araria, Bihar, on June 10, 1948. He was the founder of the Sahara India Pariwar, which operated businesses such as Aamby Valley City, Sahara Movie Studios, Air Sahara, and Filmy.

As the eldest son of his family, Roy completed his diploma and was later forced to take up work upon the death of his father, Sudhir Chandra. His journey started with a Lambretta scooter, where he would sell salted snacks under the venture called "Jaya Products". The venture, however, failed. He also took up another venture with his wife, Swapna Roy, but it, too, met the same fate.

In 1978, Roy set up the Sahara Group in Gorakhpur. The venture allowed small investors, such as rickshaw pullers and tea stall owners, to invest money and receive assured income in return. It was operated by Sahara India Financial, the group's flagship firm.

The company employed millions of Indians as its agents who would sell these schemes to Indians who did not have access to the formal banking system in the country.

Over the next three decades, the group diversified into different sectors, including real estate, media, and aviation, until it all fell apart in the last 2000s.

The many businesses of Sahara India Pariwar

At its peak, the group had its fingers in several pies. The company owned an extensive media network. Its media arm, Sahar One Media and Entertainment, operated three Hindi-language channels: a movie channel, Filmy; a general entertainment channel, Sahara One; and a channel for Hindu-dubbed movies, Filmy.

Sahara Movie Studios co-produced several big hits, including Wanted, Sarkar, and Page 3. In addition to its distribution business, the group owned newspapers and magazines in Hindi, English, and Urdu.

The group also owned a full-scaled commercial airline, Air Sahara, which was sold to Jet Airways in 2006 for over $500 million. The group also had acquisitions in the luxury hospitality segment, including New York's Plaza Hotel and London's Grosvenor House Hotel.

The company also sponsored the Indian cricket team until 2013. In 2010, it bought the Pune franchise of the Indian Premier League for $370 million, the highest bid by any company in the league's history. Their run lasted until 2018 when the group pulled out of the franchise.

In sports, the group also sponsored the Indian hockey team and owned a stake in Vijay Mallya's Formula One racing team.

The flamboyance of Subrata Roy

Roy's name became synonymous with luxury in India. His 270-acre gated residence, "Sahar Seher" in Lucknow, hosted many events and was graced by politicians, corporate personalities, and movie stars. In 2004, Roy's mansion attracted the limelight when he married his two sons there. India had not seen a wedding of such scale until then.

In his iconic waistcoat and tie, Roy was often seen with movie stars like Amitabh Bachchan, businessmen like Anil Ambani, and politicians like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh.

Fall of Sahara

Although the company had run into several financial troubles in the 1990s, the major hiccup came in 2009 when its arm Sahara Prime City filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offer (IPO). The draft mentioned some tax-related issues concerning its optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs).

The group had been accepting OFCDs from investors against cash instead of cheques or demand drafts, as mandated under the law. A routine enquiry was launched in the group. But the enquiry led to the collapse of what was later revealed as a house of cards.

Furthermore, earlier in 2008, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked the group to stop accepting more deposits from the public. At that point, it had deposits of over Rs 20,000 crore. On further enquiry, Sebi barred Sahara Prime City from raising money from the public.

The group's money was apparently being used to develop 10,600 acres of Aamby Valley luxury township in Maharashtra. It also had Sahara City and Sahatra Grace townships across several cities in the country.

The group responded by publishing advertisements branding Sebi as "irresponsible". Upon Sebi's enquiry, the group submitted over 30 million application forms in 127 trucks.

Sebi revealed that many investors were untraceable. The regulator also said two group companies, Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation, raised money through the public issue of securities by issuing OFCDs without following the various procedures intended to protect the investors' interest in public issues prescribed under the norms.

The case went to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court's ruling

In 2014, the Supreme Court ordered the company to return all money to the depositors with an interest of 15 per cent. Roy was jailed until 2016, when he was released on parole. Later, he was sent back to jail. Most of the properties were attached by the Income Tax Department.

In 2020, the apex court said it would cancel Roy's parole if the group did not return Rs 62,600 crore to investors (including interest and fines).

In 2023, the Centre also launched a Sahara Refund Portal where depositors could claim their refund in 45 days. Depositors of Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, and Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited before March 22, 2022 are eligible for the refund.