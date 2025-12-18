Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi allows zero-coupon bonds to be issued in smaller denominations

Sebi allows zero-coupon bonds to be issued in smaller denominations

Sebi had earlier allowed issuers to cut face value to ₹10,000 only for interest- or dividend-bearing instruments with fixed maturity and no structured obligations

SEBI

Sebi acknowledged that zero-coupon bonds generate returns through price appreciation rather than periodic coupons | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed zero-coupon bonds to be issued in reduced denominations of ₹10,000 by modifying the conditions under which issuers can lower the face value of non-convertible debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) issued through private placement.   In an earlier circular, Sebi had permitted issuers to reduce the face value of such securities to ₹10,000, provided they were interest- or dividend-bearing instruments with fixed maturity and carried no structured obligations. However, the requirement effectively excluded zero-coupon bonds, which do not offer periodic interest payments.   Responding to feedback from market participants, Sebi acknowledged that zero-coupon bonds — typically issued at a discount and redeemed at par — generate returns through price appreciation rather than periodic coupons. These instruments offer compounded returns over time and are increasingly used by investors seeking portfolio diversification, the regulator said.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 78 pts lower amid late volatility; Nifty holds 25,800

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI among 5 stocks with up to 30% upside potential as per charts, says analyst at Choice Broking.

Stocks to buy for 2026: These 5 banks can rally up to 30%, says mkt expert

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland joins ₹1 trillion market cap club; zooms 80% from April low

MCX

MCX stock gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

buzzing stocks

Here's why HBL Engineering share price rose 8% in trade on December 18

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon