Sagarmala Finance plans India's first blue bond issue on September 28

India's first maritime lender, Sagarmala Finance ​Corporation, plans to raise funds through the country's maiden blue bond on September 28, its top executive said.

The lender aims to raise ₹600 crore ($62.62 million), including a greenshoe ‌option of ₹500 crore, through the sale ​of 10-year bonds, a provisional term sheet ​showed.

Blue bonds are a debt instrument used to finance sustainable water and marine projects, including clean water, recycling, shipping, sustainable fishing, ocean energy and ​mapping.

The proceeds will be used for maritime sector ‌lending, greenfield port projects, funding coastal road network ​and more, Managing Director LVS Sudhakar Babu told Reuters late on Monday, adding that the funds will be used ‌within the current financial ​year.

SBI Capital markets is ‌the arranger for the issue, rated AA+ by ‌Icra and Care.

The company will invite coupon and ​commitment bids from investors on Monday, Babu said.

The lender has also reached out ​to large insurance and provident fund players to invest in this issue.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation, ‌an urban local body from the state of ‌Gujarat, is also planning to raise around ₹200 crore through the sale of blue bonds soon, Reuters reported earlier.