Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Metal index soars nearly 3% led by JSPL, SAIL, Tata Steel; here's why

Metal index soars nearly 3% led by JSPL, SAIL, Tata Steel; here's why

At 12:37 PM; Nifty Metal index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.6 per cent, as compared to 0.57 per cent rise in Nifty 50.

iron ore, mining, steel, iron, mines, metals

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty Metal index today

 
Shares of metal companies mainly steel were in demand as the Nifty Metal index surged nearly 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on hopes of improvement in earnings, and further increase in capex.
 
At 12:37 PM; Nifty Metal index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.6 per cent, as compared to 0.57 per cent rise in Nifty 50.
 
Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) rallied 4 per cent on the NSE. NMDC, Jindal Stainless (JSL), JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Vedanta and National Aluminium Company were up in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.
 
 

What's driving steel companies' share price today?

 
Domestic steel demand is growing at a rapid pace, over 8 per cent annually. This demand is driven by infrastructure projects, affordable housing, railways, ports, highways, growth in automotive, defense and renewable energy sectors. As of mid-2025, the global steel market is growing slowly with total demand expected to rise by just 1.7 per cent globally according to the World Steel Association (WSA). 
 
“The Indian government's multipronged strategy aims to counter global disruptions with domestic strength. Capex is the growth engine for our country, and we are expecting capex to increase further. It will result in sustaining long-term growth, promoting infrastructure-led investment and job creation in the country,” SAIL, the state-owned company, said in the Q1FY26 earnings conference call.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp

What to expect from the world's largest 2W manufacturer in Q1FY26 results?

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy up 3% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

stock market trading

Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on bagging ₹190-crore export order

Share Market

Dhanuka Agritech slips 19% in 2 days post Q1; Axis Sec downgrades to 'Hold'

Bajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Here's what brokerages expect from Bajaj Auto ahead of Q1 results on Aug 6

 
Foreign trade push, the recently signaled India-UK FTA is expected to unlock opportunities for start-up companies, manufacturing and services exports without compromising India's strategic interest.
 
However, rising imports means steel imports surged over 24 per cent in 2025, especially from China, Vietnam and Japan, creating price pressure on domestic producers; however, imports in Q1FY26 of this year are under control. The prices of steel have also been operating in a narrow band, but with the prices stabilizing in the past 1 or 2 weeks right now. There are hopes for improvement in the next quarters, which has traditionally remained the strongest for steel producers, SAIL said.
 
Meanwhile, broader global growth concerns are likely to weigh on commodity prices, in general. Financial markets remain vulnerable to potential risk-aversion episodes in this macro backdrop, besides continuing geopolitical risks. However, in case of a significant dilution in trade frictions through trade deals resulting out of the ongoing bilateral negotiations by the US administration, the global economic outlook could get re-rated upwards, JSW Steel said in its FY25 annual report.
 
CRISIL (March 2025 forecast) has projected India’s steel consumption growth to remain robust at 9-10 per cent in FY 2025-26 with flat steel products (projected growth of 12-14 per cent) leading the demand growth, in comparison to long steel products (projected growth of 5.5-7.5 per cent). While India’s domestic steel demand growth scenario continues to be robust, trade-related developments need to be watched, the company said.
 

ICICI Securities view on Tata Steel, Vedanta

 
Analysts at ICICI Securities hold a positive view on Tata Steel supported by strategic capacity expansion in India and multiple profitability improvement levers across Indian and Europe operations, driven by ongoing cost optimization. The brokerage firm has BUY rating on Tata Steel with a target price of ₹200 per share.
 
With healthy capacity expansion across divisions, market leadership in the aluminium and zinc segments, controlled leverage on balance sheet, return ratios >20 per cent & attractive dividend yield of ~9 per cent, analysts at ICICI Securities retained BUY rating on Vedanta with SOTP based revised target price of ₹530.
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty near 24,700; Metal index jumps 3%; SMIDs up 1%

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks, Shares

ITC vs HUL: Technical charts weigh in favour of this FMCG stock; check whypremium

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Emcure Pharma shares gain as JM Financial initiates coverage; check target

TVS logo, TVS, TVS Motors

TVS Motor rallies 6% in 2 days, nears record; what's driving the 2W stock?

Topics : Buzzing stocks Nifty Metal index Tata Steel Steel Authority of India Q1 results stock market trading Market trends The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon