Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

Sectorally, Nifty Auto was among the top-performing sectoral indices, trading at 23,745.2, up by 1.43 per cent.

sensex nifty stock market share market

Nifty Auto advanced over 1.6 per cent, up by 373 points after TVS Motors and Hero MotoCorp released their Q1FY26 earnings

Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market today: Benchmark equity indices edged up higher on Monday, ignoring Wall Street jitters as investors shifted focus on the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, which started today August 04. The RBI will announce its policy decision on August 6.
 
At 11:35 AM, BSE Sensex was trading at 80,887.90 level, up by 287 points or 0.36 per cent. Whereas, Nifty50 was trading at 24,669.40, up by 101 points or 0.41 per cent. 
From the Sensex pack, majority of stocks were trading in the green territory, with Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports and Reliance among the top gainers. On the flip side, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Eternal (Zomato), Infosys and HUL were among the top laggards.  Broader markets were also trading in the positive zone. The Nifty Midcap 100 was up by 0.35 per cent, quoting 56,836.05 level. The Nifty Smallcap index was trading at 17,716.3, up by 0.27 per cent.
 
 
Sectorally, Nifty Auto was among the top-performing sectoral indices, trading at 23,745.2, up by 1.43 per cent. Nifty Metal witnessed a sharper surge of 1.48 per cent, quoting 9,237.25 level. On the other hand, Nifty Energy was among the worst-performing sectoral indices, down by 0.33 per cent, trading at 34,772.7 level.

Sector check

Nifty Auto advanced over 1.6 per cent, up by 373 points after TVS Motors and Hero MotoCorp released their Q1FY26 earnings. The index hit an intraday high of 23,792.85 level. The shares of the former company were trading at ₹2,951.80, up by 3.2 per cent. Whereas Hero MotoCorp shares witnessed a similar rise of over 3 per cent, trading at ₹4,451.10 on the National Stock Exchange.  Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG experienced a mixed trend, after experiencing robust investor attention last week. The index was trading at 56,140.95, down by 56 points or 0.10 per cent. This flat movement came on the back of consumer goods giant, ITC's recent results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26), which saw a mixed response from analysts after the company reported a single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise of 3 per cent in net profit figure to ₹5,244 crore. ITC shares were trading at ₹418.60, up by 0.5 per cent.  Reliance Industries was the single biggest mover from the Sensex pack, trading at ₹1,414.8, up by more than 1.5 per cent. 

Also Read

MCX

MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO oversubscribed by 41x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Asian markets, stock market trading

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 4: ITC, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Federal Bank

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Benchmarks tumble as Trump tariffs stoke global trade war concerns

Representative Picture

Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

   
That apart, Powergrid was the worst-performing stock from the Sensex pack after the company reported a 2.5 per cent slip in its net profit figure during the quarter under review to ₹3,630.58 crore.

Uncertainty looms

D-street analysts believe that in the current scenario guessing price movements might become difficult due to a lack of concrete directional cues in the market.
 
While the RBI MPC's interest rate decision will likely have a likely impact on the investor mood at home, any adjustments in the current 25 per cent tariff rate imposed by the US on Indian imports will greatly impact the market sentiment. As of now, the extended deadline for tariff imposition is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025.
 
"In the near-term the market is in unchartered territory. A clear direction will emerge on news surrounding the US-India trade deal happening after the next round of trade negotiations. A deal with a tariff of 20 per cent or below will be positive from the market perspective. If this doesn’t happen, and the 25 per cent tariff remains, the market is likely to drift down since it will impact India’s growth and corporate earnings making it difficult to justify the current elevated valuations," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on bagging ₹190-crore export order

Share Market

Dhanuka Agritech slips 19% in 2 days post Q1; Axis Sec downgrades to 'Hold'

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty above 24,600; Metal, Auto index up 1.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs trims India's GDP forecast on Trump's 25% tariffs

Bajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Here's what brokerages expect from Bajaj Auto ahead of Q1 results on Aug 6

Topics : Stock Market Markets Sensex Nifty Markets RBI MPC Meeting Trump tariffs auto stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon