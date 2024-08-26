Mid-market update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; 194 stocks hit 52-week high

Mid-market update today: Indian benchmark indices S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 kicked off this week's trading session on a positive note and continued to trade higher on Monday, buoyed by positive global sentiments. At around 12:02 PM, the S&P Sensex was at 81,686.43, up 0.74 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,005.70, up 0.74 per cent, fueled by a rally in IT shares.

Out of the 2,667 stocks traded on the NSE, 1,478 advanced, while 1,111 declined, and 78 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, 13 stocks hit the upper circuit, while 52 were locked in the lower circuit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Top gainers on the Nifty50 included ONGC, Hindal Industries, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and Tech Mahindra, with gains of up to 2.34 per cent. Among the 30 constituents of BSE Sensex Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, and TCS were leading the gains, rising up to 1.60 per cent.

Broader indices were also trading higher, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 leading by 0.43 per cent and 0.24 per cent, respectively.

Among the sectors, IT was leading the gains with the Nifty IT index climbing 1.42 per cent, driven by Persistent Systems, Wipro, and LTIMindtree. In contrast, PSU Bank, Media, and Healthcare indices were trading lower.

Stocks at 52-week high on Monday

As many as 194 stocks hit their 52-week highs during intraday trade on Monday, including Dixon Technologies (India), Neuland Laboratories, Inox Wind Energy, Bajaj Auto, Gillette India, Trent, Craftsman Automation, Persistent Systems, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Swaraj Engines, Network People Services Technologies, Styrenix Performance Materials, Hindustan Unilever, Doms Industries, KDDL, Poly Medicure, Summit Securities, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Caplin Point Laboratories, Aurionpro Solutions, Zen Technologies, Radico Khaitan, Jubilant Industries, PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar), Aarvee Denims & Exports (AIIL), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Voltas, Dhunseri Ventures, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Natco Pharma, Fiem Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Narendra Properties, Sansera Engineering, Sportking India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, SMS Lifesciences India, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Eris Lifesciences, Interarch Building Products, RPSG Ventures, Sundaram Brake Linings, Deepak Fertilisers,, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Wockhardt, PG Electroplast, and Welspun Investments.

Stocks at 52-week low on Monday

Meanwhile, 18 stocks fell to their 52-week lows during intraday deals, including Dhani Investments, Interarch Building Products Private, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Bharat Aluminium Company, Sunteck Realty (commonly referred to as SSDL), Aesthetic Laminates Private, AM Jumbo Bags, Asha Logistics, Filatex Fashions, Force Motors, GSS Infotech, Tarini International, Prizor Group Private, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, CMI (formerly known as CMI Cables), Securities Credit India, Sunlite Metals, and Braceport Infrastructure.

Volume gainers

Medplus Health Services, Honasa Consumer, Manugraph India, Quick Heal Technologies, Goa Carbon, Debock Industries, and Gujarat State Petronet were among the top volume gainers on the NSE during Monday's intraday deals.

Medplus Health Services, HDFC Bank, Interarch Building Products, HBL Power, and Reliance Industries were among the most active stocks by value on the NSE.