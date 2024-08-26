Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This defence stock has zoomed 110% from June low; raised Rs 1000 cr via QIP

This defence stock has zoomed 110% from June low; raised Rs 1000 cr via QIP

Shares of Zen Technologies hit a new high of Rs 1,876.05 on the BSE today after the company successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore through its first-ever QIP

Drone

Drone(Photo: reuters)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zen Technologies share price today hit a record new high of Rs 1,876.05, up 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's (August 26) intraday trade. The rise in the share price came after the company successfully raised Rs 1,000 crore through its first-ever qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The stock price of the defence simulation training equipment and counter drone solutions provider  surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,865, touched on August 22, 2024. In the past one month, the market price of Zen Technologies has appreciated by 32 per cent. It has zoomed 110 from its June month low of Rs 893.80 on the BSE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Zen Technologies said the company has allocated 6.25 million equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 1,601 per share.

Zen Technologies had launched the QIP on August 21, 2024, and closed on August 23, 2024. It saw significant interest from both domestic and international investors, with the issue getting oversubscribed by around 5 times, underscoring strong confidence in the company's strategic vision and market position.

Key investors participating in this QIP included Kotak Mutual Fund, White Oak Offshore Fund, White Oak Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Bandhan Mutual Fund.

The company said the proceeds from the QIP will be strategically deployed to accelerate Zen Technologies' growth plans. These include exploring inorganic growth opportunities and funding working capital requirements for the expected rapid growth in the coming years. This capital infusion, it added, aligns with the company's long-term vision to penetrate adjacent markets (Naval and Air Force) to continue deep R&D in the field of counter-drone solutions, and expand its footprint in the global defence market.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 550pts, Nifty around 24,980; IT, consumer durables, Oil & Gas gain most

ipo market listing share market

Orient Technologies IPO allotment; Check status, GMP & likely listing price

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Ramkrishna Forgings, Balkrishna Ind: Stock strategies for Janmashtami 2024

stock market trading

Ashoka Buildcon up 5% on emerging as lowest bidder for project of Rs 478 cr

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

Bikaji Foods stock hovers near 52-week high after co. acquires Ariba Foods


Zen Technologies' products are indigenously designed and developed, aligning with the Indian government's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, which aim to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of simulators, such as tank, driving, gunnery, and flight simulators, as well as comprehensive anti-drone systems designed to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones.

Financially, in the April to June quarter (Q1FY25), Zen Technologies' revenue from operations jumped 92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 253.96 crore, as against Rs 132.45 crore in Q1FY24. Operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) was up 56 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 103.20 crore, and net profit grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to 74.18 crore.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones has emerged as a significant security challenge globally, creating a pressing need for effective counter-drone solutions. This trend has opened up substantial opportunities for companies like Zen Technologies that specialise in counter-drone technologies.

According to a report by Global Market Insights, the counter-drone market was valued at approximately $1.9 billion in 2023, with a strong growth forecast reaching $15.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 26 per cent. This rapid growth is driven by the increasing incidents of security breaches by unidentified drones and the rising adoption of counter-drone measures by defence organisations worldwide, the company said in its FY24 annual report.

In India, the counter-drone market is experiencing significant growth, driven by government initiatives and increasing security concerns. This growth is supported by the government's focus on indigenous defence production and the increasing adoption of drones across various sectors.

Recent geopolitical events have further underscored the urgency of developing robust counter-drone capabilities. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated the strategic importance of drones in modern warfare, with both sides extensively using UAVs for reconnaissance and offensive operations. According to a report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the widespread use of drones in this conflict has "fundamentally changed the nature of warfare", the company said.

Also Read

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

valuation stock market

Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Alembic Pharma stock skyrocketed 12% on August 26; details here

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Go Digit, Star Health extend rally after Jefferies initiates coverage

Image via Shutterstock

KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Zen Technologies Markets defence stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon