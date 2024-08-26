Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

Hinduja Global up 4% as Singapore-based Legends Global buys 1.5% stake

Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) bought a 1.52 per cent stake in the company, while New Leaina Investments sold 0.78 per cent shares.

valuation stock market

Representative Picture

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hinduja Global Solutions had climbed more than 4 per cent after Singapore-based Legends Global Opportunities (Singapore) Pte fund bought a 1.52 per cent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 885.11 per share. 
 
Foreign portfolio investor New Leaina Investments had sold 0.78 per cent shares at an average price of Rs 906.84 per share.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At around 10:30 AM, shares of Hinduja Global Solutions were trading at Rs 940.45, up by 3.9 per cent, on the BSE, compared to a gain of around 570 points, or 0.71 per cent of the S&P Sensex at 81,660.

The market capitalisation of the company around the same time stood at Rs 4,378.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at Rs 1,064.75, while the 52-week low stood at Rs 720.25.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, the company provides services such as optimizing customer experience lifecycles, digital transformation, business process management and digital media ecosystem, across nine countries. 

Hinduja Global Solutions serves more than one thousand brands with business process management (BPM), technology and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 550pts, Nifty around 24,980; IT, consumer durables, Oil & Gas gain most

ipo market listing share market

Orient Technologies IPO allotment; Check status, GMP & likely listing price

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Ramkrishna Forgings, Balkrishna Ind: Stock strategies for Janmashtami 2024

Bikaji Foods International Ltd

Bikaji Foods stock hovers near 52-week high after co. acquires Ariba Foods

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer clocks all time high; here's why


The company had reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,091.9 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2025, down 3.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to revenues of Rs 1,133.5 crore, in the corresponding quarter last year. 

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, for the quarter stood at Rs 16.7 crore, down 78.2 per cent YoY from Rs 76.8 crore, in the year ago period.

Hinduja Global had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 161.5 crore in Q1FY25, up 870.9 per cent from Rs 16.6 crore in the year ago period. The company had accrued a one time profit of 218.5 crore in the quarter due to discontinued operations. 

The company' stock, however, has gained nearly 120 per cent in the past three months, compared to the BSE Sensex's gain of 8.26 per cent during the same period. 

In contrast, the Hinduja Global's stock has lost 52 per cent in the year-to-date period, compared to a gain of 31.87 per cent by the BSE Sensex.

Also Read

Drone

This defence stock has zoomed 110% from June low; raised Rs 1000 cr via QIP

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

Craftsman Automation surges 13%, hits record high on healthy outlook

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Alembic Pharma stock skyrocketed 12% on August 26; details here

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

Go Digit, Star Health extend rally after Jefferies initiates coverage

Image via Shutterstock

KEC International share price zooms 9% on new order wins; check details

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex BSE NSE equity MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Nifty IT stocks Hinduja Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon