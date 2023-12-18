Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

RBI's twin meetings with banks usher in new era of governance, compliance

Governance and business models of regulated entities came in for special attention of the central bank this year, reports Raghu Mohan

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Premium

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Raghu Mohan
10 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:19 AM IST
Mint Road’s twin meetings with the boards of state-run and private banks on May 22 and 29 this year must go down as an initiative like none other to improve governance till date. A bland communique issued to boards well over a month before said it was primarily to discuss “issues related to governance, ethics, the role of the boards, and supervisory expectations.” Many bankers and board members who thought it would be just another interaction with the top brass of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) got it wrong.
 
It is for the first time that a Mint Road

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

A year of setting up a new system of regulation

FPIs flood Indian equity markets, infuse Rs 1.5 trn despite uncertainty

Markets to track global trends, trading activity of investors: Analysts

M-cap of 9 of top-10 firms jumps Rs 2.26 trn; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

Spicejet's domestic market share makes consistent gains towards 2023-end

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI Indian Economy RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon