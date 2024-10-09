Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

Mkt regulator Sebi approves appointment of Vijay Chandok as new NSDL head

Chandok currently serves as the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities, the broking and investment banking arm of ICICI Bank

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities

Vijay Chandok

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the appointment of Vijay Chandok as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of National Securities Depository (NSDL), the country's largest depository.

Chandok currently serves as the MD & CEO of ICICI Securities, the broking and investment banking arm of ICICI Bank.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


His appointment comes at a time when NSDL, a key market infrastructure institution, will launch its initial public offering (IPO).

NSDL has just received the nod from Sebi for its maiden share sale, which will see key stakeholders such as National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, and HDFC Bank pare their holdings.
 

Chandok’s appointment has been approved for the next five years or until he attains the age of 65, whichever is earlier, NSDL said in a notice. The market regulator granted approval for his appointment on August 30. NSDL, in its notice, stated that the appointment is subject to Chandok's acceptance of the offer.

Also Read

SEBI

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

sebi market

CRISIL expects 25% hit on discount brokers' PBT over regulatory changes

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Indian regulators have done world-class job, increased transparency: FM

IPO

NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

SEBI

Sebi directs market infra institutions to establish data-sharing policies

Topics : SEBI CEO stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon