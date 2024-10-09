Demat account tally tops 175 mn; rises by 4.4 mn in September 2024

Business Standard
Market experts view the steady pace of demat additions as a positive sign for market stability

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

The number of dematerialised (demat) accounts — used for holding shares and other securities electronically — rose by 4.4 million in September, reaching a total of 175.4 million. This marks an average addition of 4 million accounts monthly since the beginning of 2024.

The demat tally was boosted by record initial public offerings (IPOs) in September. Last month, 12 companies raised Rs 11,058 crore via IPOs. In this calendar year, more than 62 companies have raised Rs 64,511 crore. A significant number of investors open demat accounts primarily to participate in IPOs. Investors also open fresh demat accounts for family members to increase their chances of securing IPO allotments.

Market experts view the steady pace of demat additions as a positive sign for market stability. The incremental flows from these new investors will help offset any potential outflows from overseas funds or existing investors, keeping volatility in check. The trend also suggests a growing channelisation of household savings into equities. According to a Sebi working paper, domestic household investments in equities stood at Rs 128 trillion in FY24, up from Rs 84 trillion in FY23.

The new additions are happening despite bouts of volatility and regulatory tightening around trading rules. It remains to be seen how the hike in capital gains taxes and the securities transaction tax, coupled with stricter trading criteria for the derivatives segment, will impact retail participation. Additionally, the recent selloff—triggered by Rs 40,000 crore outflows by foreign investors—that has led to a 5 per cent drop in benchmark indices from their peak could also weigh on sentiment.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

