Modi's Diwali Dhamaka: 5 stocks to watch out for as govt plans GST reforms

Equity markets in India were seen trading on an upbeat note on Monday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next-Gen GST reforms plan by Diwali 2025. Modi in his Independence Day speech on August 15 spoke about a Diwali 'Dhamaka' (bonanza) for the masses by way of a structural overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST). The government has proposed a two-tier GST with 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, along with a 40 per cent slab for a few items in the sin goods category. Products across auto, cement and electronics are likely to attract