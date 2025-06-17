Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks

Motilal Oswal bullish on capital goods sector this week; check stock picks

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: The capital goods sector is riding a multi-year upcycle driven by public capex and energy transition imperatives

Capital Goods

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital goods stocks: The Indian capital goods sector continues to remain in focus, buoyed by healthy order inflows, strong government capex, and sustained traction in core segments such as transmission & distribution (T&D), renewables, and defence. While private sector capex remained subdued in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q4FY25), commentary suggests that an uptick may unfold in the coming quarters.
 
Sector performance was strong across key metrics. Profitability remained robust, with multiple large and mid-sized players reporting results ahead of expectations in Q4FY25. Ebitda margins for most product companies held firm, supported by operating leverage and favorable order mix. While execution challenges remain in some EPC verticals due to legacy projects, margin expansion is anticipated as the backlog clears. On the order side, momentum surprised positively in segments like international renewables and domestic T&D, resulting in robust inflows and a healthy prospect pipeline. The energy transition theme is driving demand across India and export geographies such as the GCC, Europe, and the Americas.
 
 
Government capex continues to act as the backbone of sectoral momentum. Central capex reached an all-time high of ₹2.4 trillion in March 2025 and ₹1.6 trillion in April 2025, indicating front-loaded investments in FY26. Aggregate state capex also grew 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25, reaching a three-year high. This sustained public investment is supporting order books in defence manufacturing, power transmission, and transport infrastructure. Notably, new defence procurement pipelines, HVDC grid expansion, and green hydrogen infrastructure are offering incremental growth opportunities.
 
Looking ahead, visibility remains strong. Export potential is rising, with defence, turbines, and transmission players tapping into global demand. Margins are expected to sustain or improve across most sub-segments due to improved pricing, favorable product mix, and scale benefits. However, any acceleration in private sector ordering—especially from core infra, industrial, and process industries—would be a key upside trigger. The sector remains structurally well-positioned amid India's infrastructure thrust, energy transition focus, and supply-chain localisation initiatives.
 
In conclusion, the capital goods sector is riding a multi-year upcycle driven by public capex and energy transition imperatives. As private investment revives, the sector is set to maintain its growth momentum in FY26 and beyond.  ALSO READ: Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data 

Also Read

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One

The 5 Best New Cryptos to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2023 and Beyond

F&O picks: Biocon shows strength on charts, adopt Bull Spread: Nandish Shah

Asian markets, stock market trading

Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech: Analyst pick 3 stocks to buy today

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Trading guide, June 12: Nifty awaits fresh cues; GAIL, M&M on analyst radar

silver

Silver price outlook: Analyst suggest buying on dips; key levels to watch

Motilal Oswal stock recommendations: Capital goods stocks to buy

 

Cummins KKC | Share price target: ₹4,060

 
Cummins India delivered a strong FY25 performance, with net profit up 15 per cent Y-o-Y and revenue crossing ₹10,000 crore, supported by robust domestic demand and improving exports. The Powergen and Industrial segments posted healthy growth of 14 per cent and 28 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, aided by CPCB 4+ adoption and broad-based infrastructure activity. The distribution business also remained resilient, growing 14per cent Y-o-Y on higher aftermarket and warranty revenues. With a debt-free balance sheet, strong cash flows, and leadership in emission-compliant technologies, Cummins is well-positioned to benefit from rising localization, infrastructure capex, and global recovery.
 

Kirloskar Oil | Share price target: ₹1,150

 
Kirloskar Oil Engines is well-positioned to deliver strong growth, driven by its strategic focus on high-margin segments like HHP, exports, and B2C distribution. With key issues from earlier quarters resolving and genset demand stabilising, the company is poised for margin expansion. A large upcoming industrial order further enhances visibility. We model an 18 per cent/19 per cent Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY25–27 with a 70bp margin improvement, reflecting strong operational leverage. KOEL's continued investments in product innovation, distribution strength, and export markets reinforce its long-term growth outlook.
     
=========================
Discalimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research desk. Views expressed are their own
 

More From This Section

Crude oil

Are high oil prices always bad for market sentiment? No, suggests data

Premiumcrude oil, oil

Higher crude oil prices, production gains positive for upstream players

PremiumSubscription revenue fell by 1.1 per cent year-on-year on a high base and accounted for half of total revenues. | Photo: X@SunTV

Near-term advertising revenue and margin pressure for Sun TV Network

Sebi

Sebi proposes periodic disclosure mandate for securitised debt issuers

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Cordelia Cruise owner files DRHP, NSEIX inks MoU with CSE, and more

Topics : Stock calls Markets The Smart Investor capital goods sector Capital goods Kirloskar Oil Engines Cummins India Indian stock markets Investment tips Investment strategies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon