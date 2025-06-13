Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / F&O strategy: How to trade Midcp Nifty, Biocon - HDFC Sec's Nandish Shah

F&O strategy: How to trade Midcp Nifty, Biocon - HDFC Sec's Nandish Shah

F&O strategy: Short-term trend of the Midcp Nifty turned weak, while it is strong for Biocon

F&O strategy: Short-term trend of the Midcp Nifty turned weak

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Derivative strategy

Bear Spread strategy on Midcp Nifty

1) Buy Midcp Nifty (26-June Expiry) 13,000 Put at ₹174 and simultaneously sell 12,800 Put at ₹107
 
  • Lot size: 120
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹67 (₹8,040 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit: ₹15,960, if Midcp Nifty closes at or below 12,800 on 26 June expiry.
  • Breakeven point: ₹12,933
  • Risk reward ratio: 1: 2.0
  • Approx margin required: ₹31,000
 
Rationale:
 
  • Long unwinding is seen in the Midcp Nifty futures, where we have seen 2 per cent fall in open interest with it falling by 1.5 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the Index turned weak as it has closed below its 5 day EMA.
  • Index formed double top pattern around 13,400 levels and reversed southwards on daily chart.
  • Midcp Nifty Put Call ratio came down to 0.95 levels from 1.06 on the back of aggressive call writing at 13,000-13,200 levels.
2) Bull Spread strategy on Biocon

Buy Biocon (26-June Expiry) 355 Call at ₹7.20 and simultaneously sell 370 Call at ₹2.80
 
 
  • Lot size: 2,500
  • Cost of strategy: ₹4.40 (₹11,000 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit: ₹26,500, if Biocon closes at or above ₹370 on 26 June expiry.
  • Breakeven point: ₹359.4
  • Risk reward ratio: 1: 2.41
  • Approx margin required: ₹31,000
 
Rationale:
 
  • Long build up is seen in the Biocon Futures, where we have seen 17 per cent rise in open interest during the June series till now with price rising by 5 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the stock is strong, as the stock price is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Biocon Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.
  • RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
 

Topics : Markets Techinical calls Stock calls Derivative trading Derivatives strategy Equity derivatives Stocks in focus Biocon Nifty midcap

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

