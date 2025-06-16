Angel One Stock Recommendations:
NSE Scrip – Max Health
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹1,233
Max Healthcare share price had been consolidating in a tight range since December. Last week, it broke out of a 6-month consolidation pattern, posting its strongest weekly close and entering an uncharted territory. The breakout in Max Health shares is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candle. With momentum picking up as indicated by RSI oscillator, we expect the uptrend to continue and suggest a buy for the near term. We recommend to Buy Max Health stock around ₹1,233 - 1,225 | Stop loss: ₹1,189 | Share price target: ₹1,310
NSE Scrip – Sigachi
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹58.4
Sigachi Industries share price has witnessed a remarkable upward trajectory since the beginning of June, registering an impressive rally of over 30 per cent from its recent low of ₹42. This upmove has been accompanied by robust trading volumes, lending strong credibility to the bullish sentiment. Notably, Sigachi shares have, successfully, closed above the December swing high, which confirms a saucer pattern breakout on the daily chart, a classic bullish continuation setup that suggests a gradual accumulation phase followed by a breakout.
Further strengthening the bullish case, the Weekly RSI has crossed above the 60-mark, a level typically associated with a positive shift in medium-term momentum, reinforcing the likelihood of continued upside. Hence, we recommend to Buy Sigachi Industries shares around ₹58.5 – ₹57.5 | Stop loss: ₹55.2| Share price target: ₹64.5
NSE Scrip – RAMCOCEM
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹1,062
After facing multiple hurdles around the 1,040-mark over the past three years, The Ramco Cements share price has finally witnessed a multi-year breakout this week. The breakout is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candlestick formation. Additionally, a Golden Crossover, where the medium-term moving average crosses above the long-term average, further strengthens the bullish view. Momentum oscillators are also positively placed, supporting a buy recommendation. Hence, we recommend to Buy The Ramco Cements shares around ₹1,062 - ₹1,055 | Stop loss: ₹1,005| Share price target: ₹1,175
Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.