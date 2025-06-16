Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One

Ramco Cements, Max Healthcare among top buy recommendations by Angel One

Stocks to Buy Today, June 16, 2025: Sigachi Industries share price, The Ramco Cements share price, and Max Healthcare share price have formed bullish patterns on the daily stock charts

Stocks to Buy Today: The breakout in Ramco Cements share price is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candlestick formation

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Angel One Stock Recommendations:

 
NSE Scrip – Max Health
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹1,233
 
Max Healthcare share price had been consolidating in a tight range since December. Last week, it broke out of a 6-month consolidation pattern, posting its strongest weekly close and entering an uncharted territory. The breakout in Max Health shares is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candle. With momentum picking up as indicated by RSI oscillator, we expect the uptrend to continue and suggest a buy for the near term. We recommend to Buy Max Health stock around ₹1,233 - 1,225 | Stop loss: ₹1,189 | Share price target: ₹1,310
 
 
NSE Scrip – Sigachi

View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹58.4
 
Sigachi Industries share price has witnessed a remarkable upward trajectory since the beginning of June, registering an impressive rally of over 30 per cent from its recent low of ₹42. This upmove has been accompanied by robust trading volumes, lending strong credibility to the bullish sentiment. Notably, Sigachi shares have, successfully, closed above the December swing high, which confirms a saucer pattern breakout on the daily chart, a classic bullish continuation setup that suggests a gradual accumulation phase followed by a breakout. 
 
Further strengthening the bullish case, the Weekly RSI has crossed above the 60-mark, a level typically associated with a positive shift in medium-term momentum, reinforcing the likelihood of continued upside. Hence, we recommend to Buy Sigachi Industries shares around ₹58.5 – ₹57.5 | Stop loss: ₹55.2| Share price target: ₹64.5
 
NSE Scrip – RAMCOCEM
View - Bullish
Last Close – ₹1,062
 
After facing multiple hurdles around the 1,040-mark over the past three years, The Ramco Cements share price has finally witnessed a multi-year breakout this week. The breakout is backed by strong volumes and a bullish candlestick formation. Additionally, a Golden Crossover, where the medium-term moving average crosses above the long-term average, further strengthens the bullish view. Momentum oscillators are also positively placed, supporting a buy recommendation. Hence, we recommend to Buy The Ramco Cements shares around ₹1,062 - ₹1,055 | Stop loss: ₹1,005| Share price target: ₹1,175
 
Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.

