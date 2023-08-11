MSCI Global Standard Index review: PFC, REC among 8 entrants; ACC excluded

Also Read HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts High investor interest propels IDFC First Bank's stock to new highs HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth Stocks to Watch on Aug 11: LIC, HDFC AMC, Allcargo, GCPL, Esab India, Zee Stock Market LIVE: Asia indices mixed on US inflation; MSCI review in focus F&O Strategy: Bear spread on Bank Nifty, suggests HDFC Securities Nifty Energy paves way for positive breakout; adopt buy-on-dips strategy Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,886 complaints in July: Report

The MSCI Global Standard index, as part of its August review, shared a list of stocks that shall be included and excluded effective September 1, 2023.Around eight stocks will be make an entry to the index, which includes Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC), IDFC First Bank, Astral, Cummins India, Supreme Industries, and Ashok Leyland.According to a Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, PFC and HDFC AMC are likely to see inflows of $203 million and $153 million, respectively.On the other hand, IDFC First Bank, Ashok Leyland, Cummins India, and Astral will attract inflows worth $204 million, $196 million, $173 million, and $170 million, respectively."The entry of REC and Supreme Industries into the index was a surprise as they were strong contenders for the November 2023 review," the research note added.Cement manufacturer ACC, however, will be excluded from the index, resulting in an outflow of $92 million, as per the Nuvama report.That said, the aforementioned stocks were selected via the NOC route, with India receiving six NOC slots, highest seen in recent times.