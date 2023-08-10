Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,886 complaints in July: Report

Capital market regulator Sebi's grievance redressal platform SCORES has disposed of 2,886 complaints against companies and market intermediaries in July this year

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital market regulator Sebi's grievance redressal platform SCORES has disposed of 2,886 complaints against companies and market intermediaries in July this year.
SCORES, launched in June 2011, is designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.
At the beginning of July, as many as 4,014 complaints were pending, and 3,494 fresh complaints were received, according to the data released by capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday.
The regulator also noted that as of July 2023, eight complaints were pending for more than three months, the data showed.
These complaints were related to investment adviser and venture capital funds.
The average resolution time for a complaint was 34 days, as per the data.

Also Read

Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 2,457 complaints against cos in May

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Citi sells TaMo shares worth Rs 2,089 cr, TVS Supply Chain subscribed 55%

Sebi clarifies on 120 untraceable entities in 'difficult to recover' list

Sebi refines process for approval for change in control merchant bankers

Market structure to face shorter IPO timeline test: Industry players

Regulator Sebi proposes to ease norms for borrowings by large corporates

In a separate public notice, the capital market watchdog mentioned five entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of July 2023.
The entities include Research Guru, Umesh Kumar Pandey Prop. Aurostar Investment Advisory Services, Dharmesh Parmar, Kaushal Mehta and Cinema Capital Venture Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon