MFs top picks: Stake up 800 bps in these 3 science innovators; do you own?

Mutual Funds increased holding by up to 800 basis points in Clean Science and Technology, Sai Life Sciences and Cohance Lifesciences in September quarter. Here's a technical outlook on these 3 stocks.

clean science, sai life, cohance among top mf buys in sept; should you buy?

Technical charts suggest a likely mixed bias for Clean Science, Sai Life and Cohance Lifesciences.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual Funds (MFs) have increased stake by more than 100 basis points (bps) or 1 per cent in 95 out of the Nifty 500 stocks at the end of the September quarter.  According to ACE Equity data, out of these 95 companies MFs have increased stake in 16 companies by over 300 bps, with Sammaan Capital seeing the biggest 1100 bps jump, with mutual funds holding rising from 0.42 per cent at the end of June 2025 quarter to 11.44 per cent at the end of September 2025 quarter.

  Mutal Fund top buys in September quarter

  That apart, data shows that MFs have increased stake in 3 science innovators by up to 800 bps. MFs equity stake in Clean Science and Technology rose from 4.56 per cent to 12.52 per cent, implying a jump of 796 bps. Similarly, Cohance Lifesciences (759 bps) and Sai Life Sciences (743 bps) also saw considerable increase in MFs share holding.  Clean Science and Technology is a specialty chemical manufacturer dealing with products across agriculture, food and pharmaceuticals industries. Sai Life Sciences and Cohance Lifesciences are Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) specialized in pharmaceutical-related solutions.  Meanwhile, on the bourses these 3 stocks witnessed a mixed trend in the September quarter. Sai Life Sciences rallied 11.2 per cent; while Clean Science and Cohance Lifesciences dropped 23.8 per cent and 9.2 per cent in the same period.  Given this background, here's what lies ahead for these 3 science innovators shares as per the technical charts. 

Clean Science and Technology

Current Price: ₹1,051  Likely Target: ₹840  Downside Risk: 20.1%  Support: ₹1,000; ₹939; ₹890  Resistance: ₹1,059; ₹1,106  Clean Science stock is seen trading with a negative bias post the breakdown in mid-July. At present, the stock is seen testing resistance around its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,057. The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,106, shows the daily chart. 
 
 
  On the downside, the stock is seen trading at its major support on the monthly chart around ₹1,000-mark. In case, the stock fails to hold this stock it can extend the fall towards ₹840 levels, with interim support likely around ₹939 and ₹890 levels. 

Cohance Lifesciences

Current Price: ₹785  Likely Target: ₹727  Downside Risk: 7.1%  Support: ₹778  Resistance: ₹807; ₹830  Cohance Lifesciences share has cracked over 9 per cent in the last two trading sessions after the company's  managing director Dr. V Prasada Raju resigned. The stock at present trades at its 52-week low, and is seen testing the major support on the monthly chart around ₹778. 
 
  The daily chart shows that the near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain bearish below ₹807; above which resistance can be anticipated around ₹830. On the downside, the stock seems on course to test the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA), which stands at ₹727. 

Sai Life Sciences

Current Price: ₹914  Likely Target: ₹1,040  Upside Potential: 13.8%  Support: ₹875; ₹850  Resistance: ₹923; ₹945; ₹975  Sai Life Sciences, although technically overbought, looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The bias at the counter is likely to be positive as long as the stock quotes above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹875; below which the 50-WMA at ₹850 is likely to act as a significant support. 
 
  On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹975 in the near-term, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹923 and ₹945 levels. Breakout above ₹975 can open the doors for an extended rally towards ₹1,040. 

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

