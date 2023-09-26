Nabard raises Rs 1,041 cr from social bonds as investors demand high yield

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) raised Rs 1,041 crore through the first of its social impact bonds at a coupon of 7.63 per cent on Tuesday. Nabard's base issue size was Rs 1,000 crore, with a green shoe option of another Rs 2,000 crore.

Market participants said that investors were demanding a higher rate on the special bond, which Nabard was not ready to pay more than the rate on its existing bonds.

"In the morning, the yields were on the higher side; Nabard's was a social sector special category bond. The number of investors for such causes, especially ESG and other banks, is not much. So they found it tough to raise the required amount and they didn't want to pay a higher coupon," Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of investment grade group at JM Financial, said.

"So they decided to issue that much only. People were asking slightly higher than the normal bond. So if you look at the pricing they attained, it was more or less in line with what the normal bonds of Nabard are today," he said.

Nabard, in a statement, said the issuance has garnered an overwhelming response from institutional investors, resulting in an impressive total of bids amounting to Rs 8590.50 crore. "Nabard accepted Rs 1,040.50 crore at a coupon rate of 7.63 per cent," the financial institution said.



Arrangers to the issue were A.K. Capital Services Ltd, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd and Trust Investment Advisors Private Limited.

Also Read ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside ICICI Securities to become 100% subsidiary of ICICI Bank after delisting ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect Sebi extends deadline demat a/c nomination; JSW Infra IPO subscribed 2.1x Nuvama Wealth makes trading debut, stock finishes at Rs 2,612.5 on NSE Mid, smallcap rally to persist amid more inflows: DSP Mutual Fund's Parekh Submit documents in PACL case by Oct-end for refunds: Sebi to investors Defense shares in focus; Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach, MTAR gain up to 14%

"If we see, the five-year bonds were trading around 7.68-7.70 per cent in the secondary market, so the bidding was around that line. But NABARD was expecting some 'greenium' on the bonds," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, bond market veteran, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Greenium refers to the pricing benefits of green bonds, as investors are willing to pay a premium or settle for reduced returns due to their contribution to sustainable financing.

"They were getting the entire Rs 3,000 crore at 7.68 per cent, only 5 basis points higher, but they were thinking that they should get the entire amount at 7.63 per cent," a dealer at a private bank said. "That was their expectation; that's why they went for the base issue size," he added.

The face value of each bond was Rs 1,00,000. The base issue size was Rs 1,000 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 2,000 crore, thereby aggregating up to Rs 3,000 crore. The bonds have been rated with an AAA rating by CRISIL Ltd and ICRA Ltd.

"A bond of such tenure was in the market after a long time, so demand was there, especially from pension funds," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "But, NABARD was not ready to pay anything beyond 6.73 per cent. Investors were expecting at least between 7.68-7.70 per cent," the private banker quoted above said.

The redemption date for the bonds is on 27 September 2028. The bonds are to be held for a period of 5 years, with coupon payment taking place yearly, Nabard said.