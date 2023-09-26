close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Nuvama Wealth makes trading debut, stock finishes at Rs 2,612.5 on NSE

The company is aiming to double its bottomline in three years underpinned by the growing number of wealthy Indians and their demand for investment solutions

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nuvama Wealth Management made its trading debut on Tuesday, joining industry peers such as 360 One WAM and Anand Rathi Wealth as pure-play listed wealth management firms.

Shares of Nuvama—hived off from Edelweiss Financial Services—finished at Rs 2,612.5 on the NSE, valuing the firm at Rs 9,163 crore. However, its fair value discovery could get a few more sessions as its shares hit 5 per cent down limit after only a handful of trades.

Private equity major PAG-promoted Nuvama verticals include main-stay wealth management, asset management and capital markets. It manages assets worth Rs 2.5 trillion. In FY23, the company had clocked net profit of Rs 1,575 crore and net profit of Rs 368 crore (excluding certain non-recurring expenses).

The company is aiming to double its bottomline in three years underpinned by the growing number of wealthy Indians and their demand for investment solutions.

India’s high networth individual, or HNI (those with assets of over $1 million) population is expected to grow at an annualised rate of 12 per cent to 1.41 million by 2026. On the back of this the wealth management business in India is pegged to grow at an annualised rate of between 12-15 per cent over the next five years. Also, a lot of HNIs who currently get advised from informal channels are likely to pivot to large organised players.

As a result, the wealth management space has seen a lot of interest from private equity investors.

Also Read

Results preview: India business to put a spring in pharma's step

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Online gaming companies seek legal recourse after DGGI slaps GST notice

Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of 'prime' land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 cr

Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 crore

GalaxEye, ideaForge to build foliage penetration radar for armed forces

Ambani's children will get no salary, only fee for attending board meetings


For instance, the Blackstone group last year picked up a 71 per cent stake in ASK Investment, while Bain Capital owns a fourth of 360 One.

Currently, PAG, an Asian investment firm, holds about 57.2 per cent stake in the company, Edelweiss about 13.7 per cent and the remaining 29 per cent is with the public.

“The financial savings are going to quadruple in the next 10-12 years. Next 10 years both inflation and interest rates will be high, so compounding will be faster. Even at similar compounding like the past decade, the Rs 300 trillion financial savings will become Rs 1,200 trillion. This will help wealth management firms gain scale and size,” said Ashish Kehair, MD & CEO, Nuvama Group.
Topics : Indian stock market Trading share market Wealth Management NSE

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon