Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'Bull Spread' strategy on Syngene

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'Bull Spread' strategy on Syngene

Short term trend of the Syngene remains strong as it is placed above its 5. 11 and 20 day EMA.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
1) Buy Syngene (28-Nov Expiry) 920 Call at Rs 22.5 & simultaneously sell 960 Call at Rs 9
 
Lot Size: 1,000 
Cost of the strategy: Rs 13.5 (Rs 13,500 per strategy)
  Maximum profit: Rs 26,500 If Syngene closes at or above Rs 960 on 28 Nov expiry.
  Breakeven Point: Rs 933.5
  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 96

More From This Section

BS BFSI Summit Market Gurus panel 2024

BS BFSI Summit: Market gurus say valuations limit near-term upside

Mutual Fund CIOs (From left) Sailesh Raj Bhan; Nippon India MF, Ashish Gupta; Axis MF, Mahendra Kumar Jajoo, Mahesh Patil, Anish Tawakley, Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Markets polarised into bubble-like and comfortable valuations: MF CIOs

Ananth Narayan

BS BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM Ananth Narayan for strengthening of MII ecosystem

sebi market

Market regulator Sebi may water down skin-in-game rules for MF executives

ipo

Niva Bupa IPO opens today: Invest or wait? Check GMP, & Brokerages' views

  Approx margin required: Rs 32,000
 
Rationale:
 
-- Long build up is seen in the Syngene Futures, where we have seen 2 per cent rise in the open interest with price rising by 0.82 per cent.
  -- Short term trend of the Syngene remains strong as it is placed above its 5. 11 and 20 day EMA.
 
  -- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 16-Sept and 24-Oct 2024
 
-- RSI Oscillators is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's how to trade Nifty Pharma, FMCG and Energy indices on Nov 8; details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks on Nov 7

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold prices may rise if Trump wins US election; check trading strategy here

silver trading silver investment

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

market stocks us market share market bullish

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Topics : Stock calls Syngene Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon