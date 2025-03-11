Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anupam Rasayan rises 3% on inking Rs 922-crore LoI with Korean MNC

The uptick in Anupam Rasayan share price came after the company inked a 10-year letter of intent (LoI) valued at approximately Rs 922 crore, or $106 million with a Korean multinational

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan share price: Anupam Rasayan share price rose as much as 2.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 810.55 per share on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. 
 
However, at 9:32 AM, Anupam Rasayan shares were off day’s high, and were trading 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 789.55.
 
The uptick in Anupam Rasayan share price came after the company inked a 10-year letter of intent (LoI) valued at approximately Rs 922 crore, or $106 million with a Korean multinational recognised for its leadership in specialty chemicals for a high-performance niche chemical expected to be supplied from FY26. 
 
 
The long-term partnership reinforces Anupam Rasayan’s expertise in delivering advanced chemical solutions and strengthens its presence in high-growth global markets, the company said in a statement.
 
"Securing this long-term LoI with a global industry leader is a testament to our strong R&D capabilities and commitment to innovation. The specialty chemical covered under this agreement has niche applications in the aviation and electronics sectors. With our robust backward integration capabilities, we ensure a stable and efficient supply chain, offering reliability and consistency to our global customers. Expanding into South Korea adds another significant geography to Anupam Rasayan’s global presence, positioning the company for long-term growth in one of the world’s most advanced manufacturing hubs," said Gopal Agrawal, CEO of Anupam Rasayan.  ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

About Anupam Rasayan
 
Anupam Rasayan is among the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. 
 
Set up in 1984, the speciality chemicals major has two verticals including Life science related Specialty Chemicals comprising products related to Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Other Specialty Chemicals comprising Specialty Pigment and Dyes, and Polymer Additives. 
 
The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It is currently manufacturing products for over 71 domestic and international customers, including 31 multinational companies. 
 
Anupam operates via its six manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with four facilities located at Sachin, Surat and two located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of about 30,000 MT as of December 31, 2024. Anupam offers multistep synthesis and undertakes complex chemical reactions technologies, for a diverse base of Indian and global customers.
 
The market capitalisation of Anupam Rasayan is Rs 8,679.63 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
The Anupam Rasayan share’s 52-week high is Rs 954, while its 52-week low is Rs 600.95. 

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

