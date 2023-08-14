Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.52%)
64981.63 -341.02
Nifty (-0.60%)
19311.60 -116.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.63%)
37596.90 -239.25
Nifty Smallcap (-0.72%)
5321.90 -38.60
Nifty Bank (-0.79%)
43851.20 -347.90
Heatmap

National Alumimiun slips over 4% after Q1 net plunges 40%

The company's consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 333.76 crore in Q1FY24 from Rs 557.91 crore in Q1FY23. Total income was down 16.1 per cent YoY at Rs 3,226.88 crore.

Nalco sets Rs 1,021 crore Capex target for FY17

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of National Alumimiun dipped 4.5 per cent to hit a low of Rs 90 in Monday's intra-day trades after the company reported a weak set of earnings for the recently concluded June quarter.

At 10:15 AM, the stock was down 2.6 per cent at Rs 91.80 on volumes of around 1.82 lakh shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 65,009.

For the quarter ended June 2023, the company's Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 333.76 crore, down 40.2 per cent when compared with Rs 557.91 crore reported in the June quarter a year ago. Total income declined by 16.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,226.88 crore from Rs 3,847.17 crore.

Earnigs were hit due to a 18.2 per cent dip in revenue from aluminium business. This segment revenue for the June 2023 quarter stood at Rs 2,446.89 crore as against 2,990.13 crore in June 2022 quarter. Revenue from chemicals business was down 2.7 per cent YoY at Rs 1,168.98 crore.

The company's board also declared a final dividend of Re 1 per share.

Further the company's board have approved appointment of BSS & Associates, Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditors for FY2023-24, upon the completion of 4 years tenure of Niran & Co.

Brokerage firm, Axis Securities lowered its rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy' following the Q1 results. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Stocks to Watch today, May 24: Adani Group, Max Health, Biocon, Manyavar

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch today, May 23: PolicyBazaar, BPCL, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Adani Group shares under pressure; Adani Ports, AEL slip up to 5%

Stocks to Watch on Aug 14: Adani Ports, Nykaa, Raymond, PSU Banks, Biocon

Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts; TVS Supply IPO sails through

Nifty Bank: A close below 43,700 will trigger fresh round of selling

Street Signs: Nifty teeters on edge, tepid GMP for TVS Supply Chain & more


"We revise our FY24 EBITDA estimates downwards to account for weak Q1FY24 results and incorporate further decline in Aluminium prices in our projections. For FY25, we raise our EBITDA estimate as we further lower the coal and power cost assumption post the further softening in the international coal prices and falling e-auction premium at Coal India. While lower coal costs provide support, the ramp-up of the Coal block and Alumina refinery will be the key triggers.", Axis said in a note.


Topics : Buzzing stocks National Aluminium Company Market trends Q1 results Metal stocks stock market trading

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesWI vs IND 5th T20 HighlightsStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayGold-Silver PriceMark Zuckerberg | Elon MuskChatGPTAdani Group SharesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon