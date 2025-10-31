Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Navin Fluorine stock zooms 15%, hits record high; here's why

Navin Fluorine stock zooms 15%, hits record high; here's why

MOFSL expect momentum to sustain in 2HFY26, supported by the stable pricing environment of refrigerant gases, robust order book pipeline, and higher realizations and volumes.

Navin Fluorine's facility

Navin Fluorine stock hits new all-time high on Friday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of Navin Fluorine International today

 
Shares of Navin Fluorine International hit a record high of ₹5,746.60, as they zoomed 15 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).
 
The stock price of the specialty chemicals surpassed its previous high of ₹5,442.15 touched on July 31, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, it has rallied 77 per cent, as compared to a 7.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 

What’s driving Navin Fluorine today?

 
Strong Q2 results - Navin Fluorine posted strong earnings for Q2FY26, with operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) gwowring by 129 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹246 crore. EBITDA margins improved 1,176 bps Y-o-Y at 32.5 per cent. 
 
 
Revenue in Q2FY26 stood at ₹758 crore, up 46 per cent Y-o-Y. Segment wise, all three segments reported a strong growth with HPP (Refrigerants +Inorganic Fluoride + HPP, 53 per cent of revenue), up 38 per cent Y-o-Y, Speciality Chemical (29 per cent of revenue), up 39 per cent Y-o-Y and CRAMS (18 per cent of revenue) witnessing a growth of 97 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company said HPP segment revenue growth led by higher realizations and volumes in both domestic and well as international markets. The strong outlook for the specialty chemicals segment for H2 backed by purchase orders, de-bottlenecking multipurpose plant (MPP) capacity at Dahej to support launch of new molecules for a global innovator, the company said. 

Also Read

Cipla Q2 results

Cipla Q2 revenue grows, margins squeeze; analysts decode stock strategy

Swiggy

3 reasons why Nomura raised its target price on Swiggy to ₹560; check here

United Spirits share price

United Spirits Q2 profit soars 36%; here's what investors should do next

CG Power

CG Power share price falls 2.5% on Q2 miss; Emkay downgrades stock to 'Add'

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

SJS zooms 101% from March low; what's driving smallcap auto part stock?

 
Capex plan - The board has approved capital expenditure of ₹236.50 crore, for setting up an additional HFC capacity upto 15K MTPA R32 equivalent quantity at Surat unit of the company. The capex plan caters to the growing demand from the domestic and export markets.
 
The board has approved funding of ₹75 crore for debottlenecking of Multi Purpose Plant facility at Dahej by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited. This will expand the product basket and deepen relationships with a global innovator.
 
Interim dividend - The board has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each (i.e. 325 per cent of the face value) for the financial year 2025-2026. The company fixed November 07, 2025 as the Record Date for ascertaining eligibility for the payment. The interim dividend will be paid on or after November 27, 2025. 
 

Brokerages view on Navin Fluorine

 
Traction in HPP was driven by strong realizations and volumes in both domestic and well as international markets with R32 refrigerant gas running at optimal capacity. Speciality chemicals too reported a strong growth with the de-bottlenecking of the MPP capacity at Dahej to support launch of a new molecule for a global innovator ahead.  
 
In the CDMO business the supplies concluded for the material order in Q2 FY26 and the company is in discussion for the future supplies. Moreover, scale up orders were received for supplies in Q3 & Q4 FY26. Based on strong order book position and favorable operating leverage, the management has raised EBITDA guidance to 28-30 per cent for FY26 from an earlier guidance of ~25 per cent, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects this momentum to sustain in 2HFY26, supported by the stable pricing environment of refrigerant gases, robust order book pipeline, and higher realizations and volumes in both domestic and international markets, leading to higher EBITDA margin.
 
On the back of a robust 1HFY26, the brokerage firm believes the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum in 2HFY26, led by robust order books, strategic customer relationships, ongoing R&D investment, new product launches, and repeats orders expected in CY26.
 

More From This Section

Tata motors

Explainer: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains in choppy trade; Sebi chairman addresses BS BFSI Summit

ITC

ITC set for steady recovery as cigarettes, FMCG offset Agri drag: Analysts

Airtel

Bharti Airtel Q2 results preview: Net profit may surge up to 97% Y-o-Y

NTPC

Earnings steady, valuations cheap: NTPC remains Nuvama's top power play

Topics : The Smart Investor Specialty chemicals Navin Fluorine Q2 results stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon