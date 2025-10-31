Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Among major firms declaring their Q2FY26 earnings today are Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, Phoenix Mills, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics, Patanjali Foods, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bajaj Electricals, Maruti Suzuki, and ACC.
Other companies expected to report include Sammaan Capital, Kalpataru Projects International, BPCL, Schaeffler India, Godrej Consumer Products, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, R R Kabel, Shriram Finance, and Balkrishna Industries.
ITC Q2 results highlights
ITC Limited on Thursday reported a 2.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹5,126.11 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), supported by its cigarettes business.
Net profit from continuing operations stood at ₹5,186.55 crore, up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y, post the demerger of the hotel business earlier this year.
Consolidated gross revenue came in at ₹21,255.86 crore, down 1.3 per cent from the year-ago period, while net revenue at ₹19,502 crore was slightly below Street estimates and declined 9.3 per cent sequentially.
The company’s board also recommended former G20 Sherpa and ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as an independent director for a five-year term starting January 1, 2026, and reappointed Hemant Malik as whole-time director for two years from August 12, 2026.
Maruti Suzuki Q2 results preview
Maruti Suzuki India is expected to report moderate revenue growth for Q2FY26, supported by improving demand, GST-led recovery, and a stronger product mix. However, analysts warn that higher discounts, wage revisions, and marketing spends may weigh on margins.
Brokerages forecast revenue growth of 6–7 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher realisations and export performance. Ebitda, however, is projected to decline between 4–11 per cent due to elevated operating costs.
Profit estimates vary widely, ranging from a 9 per cent decline to a 23 per cent rise, depending on forex assumptions and cost structures.
Investors will closely watch management commentary on post-GST demand trends, margin guidance, and export performance.
Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview
Bank of Baroda (BoB) is expected to post a subdued September quarter, with net profit likely under pressure due to weak treasury performance, according to analyst estimates.
While the extent of the decline varies across brokerages, the overall outlook remains muted, driven by moderate loan growth and narrowing net interest margins (NIMs).
Investors will track commentary on asset quality trends, loan book growth, and provisioning for the quarter.
Market overview for October 31
Domestic markets are expected to trade range-bound today as investors digest September-quarter earnings and reports of easing US-China tensions.
At 8:49 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 10 points at 26,032, indicating a flat start for Sensex and Nifty.
Asian markets opened mostly higher after reports of a limited trade truce between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Nikkei and Topix hit new highs, while the Kospi dipped slightly and ASX 200 gained in early trade.
Overnight, US markets closed lower as investors weighed mixed Big Tech earnings — the S&P 500 fell 0.99 per cent, the Nasdaq dropped 1.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.23 per cent.
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 31
- ACC Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
- ASI Industries Ltd
- Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd-$
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd-$
- Bank of Baroda
- Bharat Electronics Ltd
- BF Utilities Ltd-$
- Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
- CMI Ltd
- Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
- Divyashakti Ltd
- DMR Engineering Ltd
- Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
- Eiko Lifesciences Ltd
- Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd
- Emami Paper Mills Ltd
- Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
- Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Gail (India) Ltd
- Garware Marine Industries Ltd
- Garware Synthetics Ltd
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
- Gujarat Containers Ltd
- Heubach Colorants India Ltd
- Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
- IFB Agro Industries Ltd
- Intellect Design Arena Ltd
- Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
- Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
- Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
- LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
- Libord Finance Ltd
- LKP Securities Ltd
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- Medplus Health Services Ltd
- Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
- Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd
- National Plastic Technologies Ltd
- Nitta Gelatin India Ltd-$
- NOCIL Ltd
- Northern Arc Capital Ltd
- Omansh Enterprises Ltd
- Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd-$
- Patanjali Foods Ltd
- The Phoenix Mills Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Pyxis Finvest Ltd
- Quint Digital Ltd
- R R Kabel Ltd
- RattanIndia Power Ltd
- Sahyadri Industries Ltd
- Sammaan Capital Ltd
- Scan Steels Ltd
- Schaeffler India Ltd
- Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
- Shriram Finance Ltd
- Sicagen India Ltd
- Sigma Solve Ltd
- Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Steelcast Ltd
- Swarna Securities Ltd
- Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
- Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
- Trustedge Capital Ltd
- Vedanta Ltd
- VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd
- Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd
- Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
- Zensar Technologies Ltd